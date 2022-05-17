UPDATE: Laurel man arrested, charged with murder after woman's body found in Leaf River

A 48-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Laurel woman whose body was found Sunday in the Leaf River, Jones County Sheriff's Department officials reported.

Marty Breazeale of Laurel was booked into Jones County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Details of Brittany Holifield's death and Breazeale's connection with the victim have not been released.

Here's what we know: Body of Laurel woman discovered by boaters in Leaf River

The sheriff's department said on Facebook more information on the case would be released later Tuesday.

The 32-year-old's body was found by boaters near the U.S. 590 bridge and boat ramp. It was recovered by the Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Hattiesburg American reporter Laurel Thrailkill contributed to this story.

