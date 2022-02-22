Laurel man was fatally shot after leaving a Seaford McDonald's drive-thru on Sunday

A 31-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night shortly after leaving a Seaford McDonald's drive-thru, Delaware State Police said.

The Laurel man was at the McDonald's, at 300 S. Dual Highway, just before 9 p.m. Sunday when police said he encountered a group of people.

After leaving the drive-thru, state police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the two parties continued to an adjacent parking lot off Stein Highway.

At that time, the man was shot and the group fled the scene.

"No suspect information is currently available," Pepper said in her statement Monday night.

State troopers arriving at 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

While the incident occurred in Seaford's city limits, state police have been asked to assume the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it is asked to contact Detective Mark Ryde at (302) 741-2730 or at Mark.Ryde@delaware.gov.

The fatal shooting marked the second person killed in Sussex County on Sunday.

Earlier that day, 41-year-old Arrick Richards was fatally shot while at a bar near Rehoboth Beach. Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro, has been charged in that killing.

