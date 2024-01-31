Laurel man indicted for murder following November crash

Jan. 31—A Laurel County man involved in a November traffic fatality was indicted for murder by a Laurel grand jury on Tuesday.

Wesley Neil Allen, 30, of West Pine Hill Road in London, is charged with the Nov. 28 death of 64-year-old Fred Johnson of London. He is also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear a seat belt, and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Allen was the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup truck that collided head-on with Johnson's 1996 Honda, approximately four miles west of London around 10 p.m. Allen's vehicle crossed the centerline of KY 192 (West Laurel Road) and struck Johnson's vehicle.

Allen told investigating officers that he had been working on a farm that day and drinking throughout that time. Then he went to a local restaurant where he continued to consume alcohol before heading home, according to the testimony given by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink during Allen's preliminary hearing in December.

Mink added that Allen admitted to using his cell phone at the time of the crash and further investigation determined that Allen had several open beer cans inside his vehicle.

Mink also testified that Allen's blood alcohol level was .197, which is over twice the legal limit in Kentucky.

Additionally, Mink said that three of Johnson's tires were off the roadway after the crash but that there were no skid marks where Allen had attempted to stop prior to the collision.

Allen was arrested following the crash and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is held under $250,000 cash bond. He will face a pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Feb. 26.

Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.