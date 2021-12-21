Laurel man killed after struck by tree in work accident, police say

A Laurel man died on Monday in a work accident while clearing trees on Huff Road just south of Milton, according to Delaware State Police.

The 59-year-old employee was cutting up a tree that was lying on the ground when his chainsaw became stuck around 2 p.m. on Monday, police said. Another employee then used an excavator to lift the tree so the man could remove his chainsaw.

Delaware State Police cruiser

When the man freed his chainsaw and turned to walk away, the tree snapped and a piece of it struck the victim in the torso, police said. He was taken to Beebe Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are waiting to identify the victim while notifying his family.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Laurel man struck, killed by tree in work accident near Milton