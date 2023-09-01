Laurel man sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes involving minor

Sep. 1—A man accused of sexual assaults involving minors and producing child pornography in December 2020 sentenced last week to 40 years in federal prison.

Dana Jones, 60, of Old Whitley Road in London, was sentenced in U.S. District Court before Judge Robert Weir on August 23. He will have to serve 85% of the sentence — or 34 years.

Jones was arrested on January 31, 2021, after Laurel Sheriff's officials were called to conduct a welfare check on a missing minor. On arrival at Jones' residence, they located the juvenile as well as images of minors engaging in sexual performances.

According to the plea agreement Jones entered in federal court, he admitted to enticing two teens to engage in sexual activity, which he recorded on a cell phone. He then uploaded the images on Snapchat. Prior to the filming, Jones reportedly provided the juveniles — who were 12 and 14 at the time — with alcohol and the drugs Xanax, Percocet and cocaine.

Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that Jones also had sexual contact with one of those juveniles — resulting in the rape and sexual abuse charges. He was initially charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The followup investigation was conducted by Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Kentucky State Police, and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dotson prosecuted the case for the U.S. government.

