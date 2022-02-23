Laurel man shot dead by juvenile in Seaford Sunday identified: Police

The 31-year-old Laurel man killed in a shooting in Seaford Sunday night has been identified by police as Nicholas Davis.

The Seaford Police Department responded to 1252 Norman Eskridge Highway around 9 p.m. on Feb. 20 and found Davis in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and said Davis encountered a group of people in the neighboring McDonald's drive-thru before both parties moved to an adjacent parking lot. He was shot and the group left the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old Seaford male was identified as a suspect, police said. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile. He was committed to a juvenile detention facility on $210,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Det. Mark Ryde at 302-741-2730 or Mark.Ryde@delaware.gov, or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on their website.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Laurel man shot dead by juvenile Sunday identified: Police