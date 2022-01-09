🌱 Laurel Men Charged With Armed Robbery + Laurel Park Problems

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and colder. High: 32 Low: 18.

Here are the top four stories today in Laurel:

There's a plan in place to get the Laurel Park dirt strip in shape for winter racing. However, it's hard to know when horses will be able to train and race over the strip again. Maryland Jockey Club acting president Mike Rogers shared this news during a Jan. 8 meeting with horsemen in the Laurel Park track kitchen. Laurel has been partially or entirely closed to training all week after a serious snowstorm arrived early Monday, and the track canceled all four scheduled days of racing this weekend. (BloodHorse.com) Laurel resident Demetrice Whitted, 19, has been charged with several counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in the four incidents. Malik White, 22, who is also a Laurel resident, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of the cases. (CBS Baltimore) A crash involving three vehicles happened early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The parkway reopened around 8:30 a.m. between Md. Route 202 and Route 50 following a crash investigation. (WTOP) The University System of Maryland (USM) recently announced that all students living on a USM campus during the Spring 2022 semester must receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (a “booster shot”) in addition to their initial round of vaccination. Students who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccination mandate are not subject to this booster requirement. (USMD.edu)

From our sponsor:

Today's Laurel Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in Laurel:

Mobile School Clinics (2nd Dose ) at Deerfield Run Elementary School —After-school vaccination clinics are for individuals age five and older. (3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Family Learning at The Library (Virtual) —Family Learning at the Library provides virtual videos for children ages 5 and up. They cover topics such as STEM, art, crafts, story telling and more. (4:00 p.m.)

AfroCode DC| AfroBeats Undefeated Happy Hour + Late Night —Enjoy Your Monday night at Amsterdam Lounge in NW DC with Live DJs playing music from the best of 90s, R&B, HipHop, Top40. AfroBeats and International Hits VIP Table Reservations TEXT 202-321-5324 | 21+ Valid ID RequiredDress Code Fashionable! (5:00 p.m.)

Paint your Pet Portrait: Gambrills—Sip and eat while you paint your very own pet portrait painting at Pherm Brewing Co in Gambrills! No artistic ability or experience required. Each canvas/portrait will be pre-sketched for your convenience! Pre-registration is required. Get tickets below (scroll down) or contact T.C. Studios at 443-248-4273. (6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

City of Laurel - Government: The Love Life Cafe just had their Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening on Jan. 8! Mayor Moe, Council President Smith and Council members DeWalt, Mitchell and Kole welcomed them to Laurel! They are located at 929 Washington Blvd., next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe by the Laurel Shopping Center on Route 1. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Watch this video news story produced by NBC Washington about Pasta Plus restaurant closing after 40 years of serving authentic Italian food to our residents and visitors. Thank you for your years of feeding us and bringing a piece of Italy to Laurel! (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Thank You to our Laurel Police Department's dedicated Police Officers, two-legged and four-legged, for all they do every day to keep our community safe! (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

3 Gear Games / 3 Gear Studios — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 11)

[Webinar] Roof Replacement 101: Everything You Need to Know (January 15)

Add your event

Loving the Laurel Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at alexiswritesforpatch@gmail.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with a new update.

— Alexis Goring

About me: My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories! I've worked as a freelance writer/editor/proofreader in the media industry for 15 years. I'm also a published author, experienced blogger, and founder of Writer at Heart Editorial Services. Visit my website for more details about me and my work. Here's the link: https://alexisagoring.jimdofree.com.

This article originally appeared on the Laurel Patch