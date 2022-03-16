🌱 Laurel Needy To Get $13M + St. Patrick's Crafts At SweetFrog

  1. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) one year ago. The economic stimulus bill was a lifeline for the City of Laurel, providing a chance to accelerate the recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Mayor Craig A. Moe and the City Council allocated more than $11 million dollars to those within the City of Laurel, who were heavily impacted by the pandemic. Within the next year, the city plans to distribute an additional $13 million to help those in need. (City of Laurel)

  2. As part of its commitment to provide developer funding for below-market rate loans to build affordable homes near public transportation sites, Amazon awarded almost $82 million in low-rate loans to developers for affordable housing projects at two Metro stops in Prince George’s County. Maryland-based developer Urban Atlantic will receive $25.4 million to help fund construction of The Margaux, a 291-unit apartment building at the New Carrollton Metro Station. It will be part of a 2.3-million-square-foot mixed-use development that will include Metro’s new headquarters, offices and retail. (WTOP)

  3. Governor Larry Hogan recently announced the launch of a first-in-the-nation workforce development initiative that plans to eliminate the four-year college degree requirement from thousands of state jobs. The Maryland Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will lead the way as the state works with partners to recruit and market these roles to job seekers who are “Skilled Through Alternative Routes” (STARs). (Maryland.gov)

Today in Laurel:

  • Laurel Dutch Country Farmers Market—Open on 9701 Fort Meade Road (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

  • Manna For Moms—Study the Bible with other Moms. We can share our struggles and celebrate our joys together. We meet every Thursday. Right now they are meeting on Zoom, but they hope to resume their meetings at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel when it is safe to do so! Contact the church to get connected. (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

  • Free Kids Craft Making a Lucky Emoji at sweetFrog Laurel—Hop in with the kids on March 17 at any time for some St. Patrick's Day fun making Lucky Emoji! This is a FREE craft event to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! It's a great way to spend some quality time together! This is not a drop off event and an adult must remain with each child. (12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

  • Bach Cantata Series: BWV 106: UMD Choral Activities—Attend this event in person at The Clarice at the University of Maryland, or watch the livestream from the comfort of your home. J.S. Bach, known as the great master, wrote more than 200 cantatas, and UMD Choral Activities aims to sing them all in this series of short performances led by conductors in the graduate program. Conducted by Amy Broadbent, this performance will feature Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit (God's time is the very best time), BWV 106.Written in 1708 in Mühlhausen, this funeral cantata by the young J.S. Bach foretells his matchless skill as a composer, and gives us a glimpse of raw emotion as one of his first forays into the cantata genre. This seamless cantata embodies a universe where death and life go hand in hand, and where our capacity to feel both deep sorrow and hopeful joy makes us uniquely human. (1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

  • St. Patrick's Day Fun Run—Join us for a free fun run and walk at Charm City Run in Columbia today (March 17) at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate St Patrick's Day! We will meet on the patio and run the Lake Elkhorn loop. Don't forget to wear your green! (5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

  • St. Patrick's Day Tour of DC’s Noted Irish-Americans—Take a brisk walk around the White House area in D.C. on the day when everyone is Irish, to learn about the many Irish-Americans key to the history of the neighborhood. (5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

  • Soca Bounce Fitness Class—Soca Bounce is a 45-minute, high-intensity, low impact cardio burn session utilizing Kangoo Jumps boots. In-studio and/or outdoor fitness classes are all choreographed to the ever growing genre of Soca and other Caribbean genres. The rebound boots are designed to absorb up to 80 percent of the pressure (impact) off your joints (hips, knees and back) while improving balance, core strength, and promoting an increase in metabolism and endurance. Current class schedule is Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. in Upper Marlboro and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. in Bowie. (6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

  • A Taste of Iceland—Icelandic singer, Laufey, whose style blends sophisticated jazz melodies and slow-burning R&B grooves, will be headlining the Reykjavik Calling Concert at SongByrd today (March 17). She is joined by singer Anna Gréta and DJ Hermigervil to bring modern Icelandic music to Washington, D.C. The concert is free to attend! (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

  • Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Communications, Montgomery County Government: This Saturday (March 19) is the County's Go Electric event! Held outdoors on the campus of Montgomery College in Rockville, the Go Electric event will have something for everyone, even the kids! (Nextdoor)

  • Digital Strategies Specialist Laurie White, Montgomery County Government: "Take, Make and Write!" Meet and Critique for Teens, 3/30 at 6:00 p.m.! Register for this program where teens in grades 7-12 can explore creative writing through creating their own flash fiction or get started on a short story. (Nextdoor)

  • Communications and Outreach Team, WMATA: Cherry Blossom season is back, and Metro will be doing its part to take visitors to see the famous blooms. (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Woods: I work from home in Montpelier Woods, and someone nearby has a rooster that makes noise all day and evening. There's an HOA here. Is it really allowed for someone to have a rooster here? Is anyone else bothered by this? (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: *FREE ADULT RABBIT* Cage/Travel Crate/Litter Box not includedAge: 5. (Nextdoor)

  • Communications and Outreach Team, WMATA: Metro announces first affordable housing developments supported by the Amazon Housing Equity Fund coming to New Carrollton and College Park. Metro today announced that 748 residential units will soon be built near New Carrollton. (Nextdoor)

  • Corporal Kurt Schnitzenbaumer, Prince George's County Police Department: Under the Lights Flag Football! UPDATE: We have a limited number of scholarships available for this program. If you are interested, please send an e-mail to info@pgcpal.org.(Nextdoor)

  • Corporal Kurt Schnitzenbaumer, Prince George's County Police Department: *REAL Talk* Round Table Event that is an event to engage the youth of Prince George's County in a direct dialogue with the Prince George’s County Police Department and other Community partners about various issues regarding youth and the police. (Nextdoor)

  • Shoff Promotions Frederick Md. COMIC CON (March 20)

  • American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

  • Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 23)

  • Fire-Up Dance Class for Young Girls and Teens (April 4)

My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories!

