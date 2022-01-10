🌱 Laurel Park Track To Be Winterized + $500 M To Re-Fund Police

Happy Tuesday, people of Laurel! Here's everything you need to know to start today off on an informed note, shall we? Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in Laurel.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and very cold. High: 26 Low: 15.

Here are the top four stories today in Laurel:

As part of its state of emergency as the Coronavirus surges, Maryland is expanding COVID-19 testing. The Maryland Department of Health is partnering with hospitals and the Maryland National Guard to open new test sites. UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through) is one of those locations. (NBC4 Washington) According to Prince George's County police, a man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Bowie. Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said officers responded to the call in the 15400 block of Empress Way and found an adult male with gunshot wounds. County police said officers found the man outside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. (WTOP) In the face of last week’s inclement winter weather during ongoing track maintenance at Laurel Park, MJC President and General Manager Mike Rogers said, "the track is not unsafe. The track needs to be winterized. He said they are "attempting to do that." However, several horsemen voiced their concerns about this process. (WBAL Radio) Governor Larry Hogan recently announced the expansion of his Re-Fund The Police Initiative to a three-year, $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement, and for increased crime control and victim protection services across the state. Gov. Hogan also announced that he will reintroduce legislation to address violent crime during the upcoming session of the Maryland General Assembly. According to Gov. Hogan, “There is nothing more important than addressing the violent crime crisis in our state and our effort to re-fund the police and to give them the support and the resources they need to do their jobs more effectively.” (Maryland.gov)

Story continues

Today in Laurel:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero —When Michelangelo was called to Rome in 1506 by the recently elected Pope Julius II, it was to design and carve the mother of all tombs. The Sistine ceiling was the first of a series of interruptions to a project whose contract would be reworked three more times over nearly four decades of legal battles between the rock-star artist and the exacerbated heirs of Pope Julius II. Dr. Rocky will explore the strenuous and dramatic relationship between the “terrible” pope and the “divine” artist. (11:30 a.m.)

Lets Taco bout' Morningside House: Taco & Margaritas! — Stop on in, grab some tacos, a margarita and learn about the finest senior living in Laurel! All guest will receive a gift bag! Please RSVP to Amanda at 301-725-2220 or aowens@mhseniorliving.com (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Kids Read — Each Tuesday in January, bring your kids to practice reading at the library in Largo. Each week, they will be reading a book from the Charlie and Mouse series by Laurel Snyder. There will be a fun activity afterwards! (3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Girls, Boys JV & Varsity Basketball @ CMIT South (4:00 p.m.)

2nd Tuesdays Open Mic Night | Columbia | Hosted by Da Truth— Busboys and Poets will host this event featuring Da Truth who is a spoken word artist who is widely known on Baltimore's poetry scene. With powerful wordplay, straight talk and humor, she exudes a passion to comfort and save souls. However she does so by saying what people are scared say and fear to listen to, Da Truth! For two hours, audiences can expect a diverse chorus of voices, and a vast array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, musicians and a different host every week. Expect to be moved, expect a packed house, expect the unexpected, but above all come with an open mind and ear.$5 cover. Wristbands are available for purchase online at midnight and in the restaurant starting at 10:00 a.m. No refunds. (7:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

New Job Openings In And Around Laurel (Laurel Patch)

City of Laurel - Government: Need a free COVID-19 test? Maryland Department of Health announces the University of Maryland Medical System Laurel Medical Center site, located on 7300 Van Dusen Road, is available for drive-thru with no appointment . (Facebook)

PGCPS: Check out top things to know this week, including meal distribution , how to register children for Covid-19 testing and more. (Instagram)

City of Laurel - Government: Purchase a reusable bag at the Laurel Giant, 1009 Fairlawn Street, and you'll be helping a local organization, Bernadette's House! This opportunity is happening through January 2022, so remember to pick up one or two or three the next time you're in Giant! (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (a social activist who fought hard for the equal rights of African Americans), Mayor Craig A. Moe announced that City and Passport Offices will be closed on Jan. 17, 2022 (in observance of the holiday dedicated to Dr. King). (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier West: Looking for a dog sitter or walker? Use code “TATIYB69043” to get US$20 off your first booking with me on Rover: https://www.rover.com/sit/tati... (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Laurel/Beltsville: *LOST DOG* There was just a medium-sized yellow, curly haired dog walking/running down Claxton off of Montpelier Drive. Are the owners are looking for him/her? (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

3 Gear Games / 3 Gear Studios — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

[Webinar] Roof Replacement 101: Everything You Need to Know (January 15)

Add your event

Loving the Laurel Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at alexiswritesforpatch@gmail.com

You're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— Alexis Goring

About me: My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories! I've worked as a freelance writer/editor/proofreader in the media industry for 15 years. I'm also a published author, experienced blogger, and founder of Writer at Heart Editorial Services. Visit my website for more details about me and my work. Here's the link: https://alexisagoring.jimdofree.com.

This article originally appeared on the Laurel Patch