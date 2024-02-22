Laurel police release photos of suspects in Feb. 11 triple shooting

Laurel police have released new photos of the suspects in a Feb. 11 triple shooting at Carvel Gardens.

Around 2 a.m. that Sunday, police responded to a large gathering in the 2800 block of Daniel St. to find people fleeing an apartment, a Laurel Police Department Facebook post said. A 17-year-old male had been shot twice and a 26-year-old female had been shot seven times, police said. Both were in serious but stable condition. An 18-year-old female suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene, police said.

Officers pursued a vehicle leaving the scene that did not stop when commanded to, but upon apprehension, the occupants were questioned and released, police said.

The photos, released Wednesday by the Laurel Police Department, show three suspects and a "vehicle of interest."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ashley Gardner (formerly Little) at 302-875-2244 or ashley.gardner@cj.state.de.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Delaware CrimeStoppers online or by calling 800-TIP-3333. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Feb. 11 triple shooting in Laurel: Can you ID suspects?