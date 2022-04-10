🌱 Laurel Resident Shot Near Nationals Park + Henry S. Clark Stakes

Good morning, Laurel! Alexis is off today, but I am here to fill in and keep you up-to-date on all of your local happenings. Please note that your newsletter may be a bit lighter than usual. Now, here’s what you need to know, in 5 minutes or less. — Nicole Fallon-Peek

First, today's weather:

Some sun, then clouds; warmer. High: 65 Low: 50.

Four people, including one Laurel resident, were wounded by gunfire Saturday night at an apartment building west of Nationals Park. The incident took place about 45 minutes after a Washington Nationals game ended, according to D.C. police. The victims included two adult victims, one from Northeast Washington and the other from Laurel, as well as two juveniles whose addresses were not released. Detectives are seeking at least two people of interest, both described as young males, in the shooting. (The Washington Post) Nearly 40 horses have been nominated to this year's Henry S. Clark Stakes, scheduled for Apr. 23 at Laurel Park. Three Diamonds Farm's Field Pass, approaching $1 million in career earnings, tops the list of nominees. The Clark program features five separate $100,000 stakes in total, with three scheduled this season for Laurel's turf course. (theracingbiz.com) Maryland's public health officials are monitoring a steady rise in norovirus in nearby states. Though COVID-19 cases in Maryland and across the United States have continued to fall, cases of the "stomach flu" have ticked up. Click to learn more about the highly contagious norovirus and the steps you can take to prevent it. (Patch)

Ready 2 Read Storytime At Laurel Branch Library (10:30 AM)

Teaching Afrikan-Centered: Homeschooling Bootcamp, Virtual Event Hosted By Regeneration180 (7:00 PM)

The Laurel Police Department's Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications through Apr. 15. Visit the City of Laurel website to apply or learn more about the program. (Facebook)

Eleven Maryland counties, including Prince George's County, are under a frost advisory through 9:00 a.m. today. The cold snap isn't expected to last long, with temperatures to reach into the 70s tomorrow through Thursday. (Patch)

Bowie - PT Legal Secretary - Immediate Opening (Details)

Code Compliance Officer/Trainee (Details)

