Laurel Schools police department serving as model

Sep. 28—The new law requiring a police officer to be in every school prompted the Laurel County School District to establish its own police department — one that is now serving as a role model for other districts.

Laurel County Schools Police Chief Bobby Day told administrators and board members at Monday's board meeting that there were still a few vacancies but that applications were still coming in from interested persons for school police officers. Day said the school's department is primarily comprised of retired police officers who had years of experience and knowledge. Despite their experience, Day said officers were still undergoing training — part of which is Active Shooter Training.

"That goes over when to shoot, when not to shoot," he said. "We're having some go one time, others go another time."

With school and random public shootings taking place, Day said he wouldn't hire any officer who would not be willing to sacrifice his/her own life in order to save a child in a crisis situation.

With that, School Board Attorney Larry Bryson said he was watching Spectrum News1 recently where the legislator who proposed a police officer in every school was interviewed.

"He was proud of getting that done, and he mentioned Laurel County establishing their own police department," Bryson said. "So we are already being looked at."

Day agreed, saying that he was receiving calls from other school districts needing advice and guidance in establishing their own police department as Laurel County has done.

"We're fielding lots of calls from other areas," he said. "They (all Kentucky school districts) have to do it — it's a law now."

He added that he continues to receive applications from persons interested in becoming a school police officer — again saying those applications are coming locally and from other areas.

"We've already got two chiefs who applied and another one who is interested," he said. "We're getting a lot of calls for that too. We have a few positions vacant, but we will get it all done."

Day also credited the Kentucky State Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in establishing the school police department. He also acknowledged Laurel Dispatch 9-1-1 Director Mike Holt for his assistance in adding the school police department to use the 9-1-1 system.

"The 9-1-1 agreement is to utilize that frequency so the other agencies can hear us," he said. "That will save us from calling 9-1-1 and then them dispatching it out."

With that already established, board members then approved an agreement with the Kentucky State Police and the LINK (Law Information Network of Kentucky) which will also allow the school police to access the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) system. Also approved was the Laurel County School Police Department Policy and Procedures.

While safety is priority, academics is also paramount. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett reported that classes are going well at all schools and that "early reports of student achievement is very positive."

Board members also voted to re-create some positions within the district. Re-creating a position occurs when there has been a vacancy or an additional position needs to be added to specific schools. During Monday's meeting, board members voted to re-create a Youth Service Center Coordinator at North Laurel Middle School, one Preschool Assistant at Keavy, one MSD (Moderate and Severe Disabilities) teacher at North Laurel High, an MSD teacher for the district, a Family Resource Center Director at Cold Hill/Keavy elementary schools and a Special Needs assistant at Sublimity Elementary.

Also approved were:

—Christian Appalachian Project Inc. (CAP) Operation Sharing Gift in Kind Recipient contract with Hunter Hills, South Laurel Middle and the district's Special Education Department for the 2022-23 school year.

—Revised Counselor Education Program agreement with Eastern Kentucky University.