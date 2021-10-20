Laurel Sheriff's Office arrests 'Most Wanted' Wednesday

Oct. 20—LAUREL COUNTY — A man who the Laurel County Sheriff's Office had included on its "Most Wanted" list has been arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, Ernest Goforth, age 50, of Fisherman Cove Rd. In London was arrested at approximately 8:57 a.m. Wednesday.

Goforth was being sought by the sheriff's department for his role in the shooting of a male victim back in March, which took place on Fisherman Cove Rd. On that day, Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators reported two individuals physically assaulted a man in the roadway there.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the two suspects shot the male victim in the arm and that the victim drove himself to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

The suspects fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the two male suspects, Denver Napier, 58, was located in the area in a vehicle during an area canvass on Chaney Ridge Road, and was taken into custody.

Napier was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance — first offense — methamphetamine. During arrest Napier was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

A press release from the sheriff's office states Detective Robert Reed along with other deceives and deputies, and the Laurel County Sheriff's Special Response Team (S.R.T.) were able to arrest Goforth without incident Wednesday. He was found at a residence off of Hawk Ridge Road, on R Shell Circle approximately 7 miles west of London, says the statement.

After his arrest, Goforth was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging him with assault first-degree. In addition, he was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging assault first-degree; and being a persistent felony offender, says the sheriff's office.

Goforth was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Members of the SORT Team who assisted with the arrest include Sgt. Richard Dalrymple who leads the team and his team members Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Josh Morgan, and shift Sgt. John Inman.

Also assisting on the scene were Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Detective Allen Turner.