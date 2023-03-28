Laurel Sheriff's Office conducting two death investigations

Mar. 28—LONDON — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting separate death investigations after two bodies were found over the weekend.

Deputies were first dispatched to West Line Creek Road, seven miles west of London, when a passerby called in a body inside a vehicle around 11:58 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased male was identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hagle of London. Hagle had been reported missing and was last seen on March 17 off KY 30.

Detective Taylor McDaniel is heading the investigation.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the body of another London man was discovered by a fisherman at Marsh's Branch boat dock on Laurel Lake.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on the individual who was identified as 34-year-old Justin Hamblin of London.

Laurel Sheriff's Detectives Taylor McDaniel and Capt. Richard Dalrymple responded to the scene after the fisherman notified authorities. The Laurel County Coroner's Office and Kentucky Fish & Wildlife were also at the scene.

The bodies of both men have been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.