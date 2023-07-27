Laurel Sheriff's Office leading 2 death investigations

Jul. 27—LONDON — The untimely deaths of two young people on the same day has sparked investigations by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon with a 12-year-old succumbing to a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Information released by the LCSO states that a death investigation was initiated after a gun apparently discharged in the bedroom of a residence approximately three miles south of London just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling confirmed the child's identity as Malachi Hagan Moses. He was a student at South Laurel Middle School.

Moses was transported to Saint Joseph London by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County but was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was to be performed Wednesday in Frankfort to aid in the investigation, which is being led by LCSO Captain Richard Dalrymple.

Capt. Dalrymple was assisted at the scene by Capt. Chris Edwards, Major Robbie Grimes, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink and London Police Det. Dillon Blair. Also assisting were deputies Allen Turner, Tommy Houston and Daniel Reed. London City Police officers assisted in escorting the ambulance to the hospital.

In a statement from Laurel County Schools on Wednesday, district officials sent condolences to the Moses family and announced that their Crisis Response Team are available to meet with students and will be available to students in the weeks ahead.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Malachi's family and friends," the statement said. "We will remember Malachi for his wonderful sense of humor and kind personality."

On Wednesday, LCSO also announced a second death investigation — occurring some nine hours after the shooting incident.

Around 9:59 p.m. Tuesday night, LCSO was dispatched to the scene of a train versus pedestrian accident about a mile north of London near the intersection of the rail line with Bullock Road.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Alexis Farmer was on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train around 150 yards north of the intersection.

Investigation of the incident is being led by LCSO Det. Hunter Disney. Sheriff's personnel assisting at the scene included Capt. Dalrymple, Shift Sergeant Travis Napier and K-9 Dep. Brian France.

Also assisting were Coroner Bowling, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, East Bernstadt Fire Department and Laurel Constable Robert Smith.

Janie Slaven contributed to this article.