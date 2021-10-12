Laurel Sheriff's Office still investigating McCarty murder

Oct. 12—LAUREL COUNTY — A team of Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators executed multiple search warrants Thursday evening. A press release from the sheriff's office confirms investigators are looking into the information leading to the arrest of suspect(s) involved in the killing of Bryan McCarty.

On September 25, Deputy Jamie Etherton was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on McCarty, age 62 at the time of his death, following a request by one of McCarty's business associates. After arriving at McCarty's home on Maple Grove Road, Etherton found McCarty's body.

A press release from the sheriff's office states an autopsy had been performed on McCarty's body, and that it was found he had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff office states that on Thursday investigators Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo executed multiple search warrants for evidence at two residences after information had been developed by investigators.

In an effort to obtain information, last Monday Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced that a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of McCarty.

Last Tuesday the sheriff's office announced the reward had been increased to $14,000 following a $4,000 contribution from the London Laurel County Crime Stoppers.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with any information regarding the murder of McCarty to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606 — 864 — 6600 or by sending a personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or an to email to gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information provided will be strictly confidential.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.