Laurel View Village adding 10 new units in five duplexes

Dec. 9—DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. — The latest expansion at Laurel View Village will add 10 townhomes in five new duplex units to the 170 independent living residences already on the Davidsville-area campus.

Groundbreaking is not expected until early spring, but six of the units have already been sold, spokeswoman Angela Rizzo said.

"We have a long list of people waiting to get into Laurel View," Rizzo said. "With this opportunity, we will be able to serve more people in the community."

Laurel View is a full-service continuing care retirement community with independent living residences and personal care, skilled care and memory care units, along with physical and occupational therapy programs.

"The original plans for this expansion were drawn up roughly 15 years ago, we are very excited to expand our Laurel View Village community and welcome new neighbors," CEO Tim Mock said.

The townhomes were made available last summer to those on Laurel View Village's priority list — a waiting list for those who have expressed a strong interest in joining the community, Rizzo explained.

Six individuals or couples have purchased units and now the organization is opening sales to the public.

Johnstown native Brenda Van Valen and her husband Paul have purchased one of the units and will move here from their home in North Carolina.

"We have looked nationwide," Brenda Van Valen said. "We like the slower pace of Johnstown, with the natural beauty of the hills and the woods."

She will retire from a career as a wealth manager working with elder care facilities across the country.

"I'd put Laurel View right at the top of anything I've seen for my clients," she said.

Van Valen's mother is living at Laurel View Village and several other relatives were residents there in the past.

The townhomes come in two sizes, 1,640 and 1,776 square feet. All feature a two-car garage, an open floor plan design, a full kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms, a den and a private patio, all on one level. Those purchasing homes in advance have the opportunity to pick finishes and select upgrades, such as fireplaces.

"Anytime you grow is a great thing, especially in senior living," sales counselor Christina Gorschak said. "We have seen a lot of other changes elsewhere in this industry, with other providers closing or consolidating. Providing more choices here is a good thing and growth is important for the long term."