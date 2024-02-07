Laurel woman, 35, dies after 2-car collision Wednesday morning west of Millsboro

A 35-year-old Laurel woman died following a crash near Millsboro Wednesday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was in a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino driving east on Shiloh Church Road, approaching Hardscrabble Road, Delaware State Police said.

For reasons under investigation, police said the woman turned left onto an access road and into the path of a 2008 Ford the Taurus that was westbound on Shiloh Church Road. The collision was reported to police about 6:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The Ford driver, a 28-year-old Salisbury, Maryland, man, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

Delaware State Police continues investigating the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at (302) 703-3267.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

More: Delaware legislators overwhelmingly support new human composting bill. What to know

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Laurel woman killed following 2-car crash near Millsboro