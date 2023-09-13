Laurel woman killed when a gunman opened fire into a car identified by police

The 26-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire on an occupied vehicle Sunday night in Laurel has been identified by Delaware State Police as Taylor German.

German, from the Laurel area, was one of three people in a car that was shot about 9:35 p.m. outside the Little Creek Apartments, located at 701 Little Creek Drive.

A 41-year-old Millsboro man, who was also shot during the incident, was being treated for life-threatening injuries. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

More: Someone opened fire into an occupied vehicle killing 1, critically injuring another Sunday

After the shooting, the occupants were able to drive about a block away to West Sixth Street, where they contacted Laurel Police.

Laurel police found the woman inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds. German was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday night, Laurel police posted on Facebook about the incident explaining that a shooting had caused several streets to be closed in the area of Little Creek Apartments.

Because of the severity of the crime, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit was requested to take over the investigation.

This is Laurel's second homicide of the year.

In an April 14 incident, 18-year-old high school basketball star Corey Mumford was shot dead while in the Wexford Village Apartments. At least three people have been charged in connection with Mumford's fatal shooting.

More: Third person arrested almost 2 months after fatal shooting of Laurel High senior: police

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police ID Laurel woman killed when a gunman opened fire into car