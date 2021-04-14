Laurelwood employee charged with assaulting co-worker

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—An employee at Laurelwood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township was charged with assaulting a co-worker who later left her job, authorities said.

Township police charged Terrell Thomas Burns, 22, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, in Johnstown, with indecent assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, a female employee reported to police in February a pattern of unwanted touching at the facility located on Woodmont Road.

Burns allegedly followed the woman around, giving her unwanted hugs and rubbed his hands down her back and neck. One day in February, Burns followed the woman into the residents' bathroom.

"He grabbed her from behind and picked her up in the air and then slid her down the front of him," the complaint said.

The woman reported the Feb. 26 incident to the director of nursing.

Burns was suspended for two days and moved to the daylight shift so they could monitor his behavior, the complaint said.

The woman told police last month that she was no longer employed at Laurelwood because of Burns' behavior.

Burns is waiting a preliminary hearing.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Recommended Stories

  • For Madoff Victims, ‘Tragedy Goes On’ After Scammer’s Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Bernard Madoff’s death in prison Wednesday doesn’t change much for his victims, many of whom are still waiting to be made whole on their share of $20 billion that vanished with the con man’s 2008 arrest.The recovery effort, still underway in court more than a decade later, has been remarkably successful at recouping the lost principal, under the circumstances. But that’s little comfort to investors who lost their life savings or otherwise had their lives turned upside down. And none of them will ever see a cent of the $45 billion in fake trading profits Madoff assured them was safely tucked away in their accounts for retirement.“There are still people suffering vitally from what he did,” Burt Meerow, an 82-year-old Vermont retiree who declined to disclose how much he lost, said in an interview about the new king of the Ponzi scheme, also 82 when he died. “The tragedy goes on. He doesn’t.”Another victim, New York artist Alexandra Penney, who published a memoir titled “The Bag Lady Papers” about losing her savings, was blunter.“I’m sorry he’s dead, because I wish he’d been tortured a long while more in jail, and I wish he’d been in solitary,” said Penney, who is renting a home in West Palm Beach, Florida, and who also declined to say how much she lost. “But now that he’s dead I will dance on his grave.”Emotions still run high for Richard B. Shapiro, too. The 67-year-old Hidden Hills, California, real estate investor, who lost “in the seven figures” with Madoff and calls him a “psychopath,” said he’s never forgotten the shock of the news of Madoff’s arrest. He remembers the scam falling apart the way people remember the 9/11 terror attack or President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, he said.“I hope he rots in hell,” said Shapiro, who was introduced to Madoff by a friend and started investing with him in the 1990s. “He got off easier, and I have no compassion for him or his family in any way, shape or form.”Read More: Bernard Madoff, Mastermind of Giant Ponzi Scheme, Dies at 82Shapiro said he ultimately sold the bankruptcy claims for his two Madoff accounts, one for 61.5 cents on the dollar and the other -- too early, he lamented -- for 35, to help kick-start his financial recovery.Madoff, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud in 2009, was serving a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. Five of his top aides were convicted at trial in 2014. Several others, including his brother Peter, pleaded guilty.Madoff’s Life and TimesApril 29, 1938: Madoff is born in NYC borough of Queens1960: Founds stock brokerage that becomes Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities1990: Becomes chairman of Nasdaq, serves for three different yearsDec. 11, 2008: Arrested as Ponzi scheme is exposedJune 29, 2009: Sentenced to 150 years in prisonApril 14, 2021: Dies in prison after failing to win early releaseThe Madoff family was marked by tragedy in the years after the scam fell apart. Madoff’s elder son Mark, who was head of sales at the company’s legitimate market-making business, committed suicide in 2010, on the two-year anniversary of his father’s arrest. His younger son Andrew, who as head of equities helped build the company’s proprietary trading desk, died of cancer in 2014. Neither son was charged. The con man’s wife, Ruth Madoff, has been living in obscurity, most recently in Connecticut, after being forced from their luxurious Upper East Side home.“Bernie, up until his death, lived with guilt and remorse for his crimes,” his lawyer, Brandon Sample, said in announcing Madoff’s death. “Although the crimes Bernie was convicted of have come to define who he was, he was also a father and a husband. He was soft spoken and an intellectual. Bernie was by no means perfect. But no man is.”Madoff’s level of remorse has always been in question. Even from prison, Madoff has said in recent years that he ran a proper business for decades and that his biggest early investors were to blame for his crimes by demanding unrealistic returns. He could have proved as much, he argued, if he’d gone to trial.The people who put him behind bars don’t buy it.“Madoff is a good example of the extent to which people who are involved in fraud can often be so deeply invested in their own lies that where the truth ends and the lie begins gets obscured even for them,” said Randall Jackson, a former assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan who prosecuted Madoff. “I have no doubt Bernie completely understood that his activities were massively fraudulent for many decades and the sum total of his life was an enormous lie.”‘Obsessed Over Drugs’Julian Moore, another former assistant U.S. attorney who was one of the lead prosecutors on the case, said Madoff’s death and the conviction of his top aides “may be closure for some” but still isn’t adequate justice. The government can help prevent a recurrence by being more equitable in its enforcement priorities, he said.“While the nation obsessed over the war on drugs and disproportionately and unfairly prosecuted minorities, white collar defendants like Madoff ran free until the financial collapse of 2008 revealed the emperor had no clothes,” Moore said.To Shapiro, the California real estate investor, it’s even starker.“When I wrote to Judge Chin I said he murdered people,” Shapiro said of a letter he filed for the federal judge who oversaw Madoff’s case. “People died, and those people died penniless. He ruined so many lives. He was a murderer, in my mind.”And “brilliant” in his deception, Shapiro said, wondering at Madoff’s “perfect setup.”“You had to beg him to take your money,” he said.Huge Blow to SECThe Herculean effort to recover cash for the victims through litigation in bankruptcy court has so far repaid nearly 70% of valid claims -- a far better outcome than many expected when the fraud was fresh. Even so, the process has dragged on, creating uncertainty for many and a blizzard of paperwork for others. It has been overseen by New York lawyer Irving Picard, the trustee for Madoff’s company in court. He recovered the funds by suing hundreds of customers who withdrew more money from their accounts than they deposited, spending profits that existed only on paper.Hundreds argued they were victimized a second time by that system. To them, they were spending money they had every right to believe was theirs. Ultimately that’s not how the courts saw it, and hundreds of former Madoff customers sued by Picard have reached settlements to help pay victims who didn’t withdraw their principal. Picard has recovered more than $14 billion, much of it from large early investors who reaped billions from Madoff’s fraud, as well as from banks that effectively did business with a con man and allowed his scheme to continue.Madoff’s admission that he spent years running the massive fraud under the noses of financial regulators was a huge blow to the Securities and Exchange Commission, compounded by the revelation that whistle-blower Harry Markopolos’s repeated warnings to the agency about Madoff fell on deaf ears.Although the scandal broke amid a far larger financial crisis, the SEC has said many of the reforms that followed were in direct response to weaknesses exposed by Madoff.A Damaged IndustryAmong those reforms were efforts to strengthen the SEC’s enforcement division and safeguard investor assets through surprise exams and stricter rules involving account statements and custody of assets. In addition, a whistle-blower office was created at the SEC and at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to reward insiders and others who provide tips about financial wrongdoing that result in recoveries.Beyond the U.S., investors in Switzerland were among the hardest hit by the scandal, which eventually helped trigger the collapse of the fund-of-funds industry. Such funds, which track and research hedge funds and allocate investors’ cash to them, have seen outflows every year since 2008, while their number has been more than halved since then, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.When investors learned about such exposure to Madoff, they scrambled to pull their money out, sparking a frenzy of withdrawals akin to a bank run and hurting those without exposure. Madoff was poison to funds of hedge funds “that pride themselves on giving investors access to top managers,” said Nicolas Roth, head of alternative assets at Geneva-based private bank Reyl & Cie.Meerow, the Vermont victim, said he’s been more careful and now invests only in what he understands -- though he hasn’t lost all trust in Wall Street.“I don’t think there are a lot of Madoffs running around,” he said.(Adds analysis by Julian Moore under ‘Obsessed Over Drugs’ and Damaged Industry section at bottom.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burnes delivers with arm, bat as Brewers trounce Cubs 7-0

    Corbin Burnes continued his sizzling start to the season and finally got a little run support, thanks in part to his own surprising skill at the plate. Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a bases-loaded single for his first two career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Wednesday. “That's the best guy we've faced all year there today,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Use of force 'justified' says defence expert

    An expert called by the defence says officer Derek Chauvin acted with "objective reasonableness".

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday has been charged with manslaughter. A GoFundMe campaign for a memorial fund for Mr Wright has raised over half a million dollars towards covering funeral and providing support for his family. Minneapolis faced its third night of civil unrest on Tuesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.

  • Fighting kills, injures nearly 1,800 Afghans in first three months of 2021: U.N.

    Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said in a new findings on Wednesday. Fighting has increased in several parts of Afghanistan in recent weeks while the peace process between both warring sides has made no progress despite international calls to reduce violence. It comes a crucial time for Afghanistan as President Joe Biden plans to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, twenty years to the day after the al Qaeda attacks that triggered America’s longest war.

  • UAE sets new ambitious timeline for launch of moon rover

    The United Arab Emirates’ space center announced Wednesday a more ambitious timeline for sending its first rover to the moon. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center said it is partnering with Japan’s ispace company to send a rover to the moon on an unmanned spacecraft by 2022, rather than 2024. The “Rashid” rover, named after Dubai’s ruling family, will deploy to the moon using ispace's lunar lander.

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Fast greens and sea breeze: SC golf favorites fired up for Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage

    At least nine players in this year’s field have ties to South Carolina. Who are you most excited to watch?

  • Scottish Greens plan to push through 'millionaire's tax' and back independence referendum

    The Scottish Greens want to enter a coalition government with the SNP after the Holyrood election and push through an array of tax hikes for the wealthy including a new "millionaire's tax", their co-leader has said. Patrick Harvie said his party "aspired" to enter government after May 6 if Nicola Sturgeon fails to win an outright majority as he unveiled a manifesto backing her plans for another independence referendum. Although he refused to set out his policy “red lines” for a coalition deal, the Green manifesto set out radical proposals to hike income tax for wealthier Scots and replace council tax with a levy based on property values that would also increase bills for the better-off. In a triple whammy, one in 10 Scots would also face a "millionaire's tax" levied on everyone who owns property, land, pensions and other assets that together are valued at more than £1 million. In addition, businessmen who have to take regular international flights for their work would be forced to pay an escalating tax on their tickets and a "windfall tax" imposed on companies deemed to have made "extraordinary profits" during the pandemic. Mr Harvie also unveiled proposals to ban homeowners from selling older properties until they spend thousands of pounds making them more energy efficient. Among their flagship rural policies are a total ban on fox hunting, forcing all "significant" landowners to be subjected to a public interest test if they want to keep their property and allowing community groups to purchase their holdings at below market rate. Opinion polls have indicated Ms Sturgeon's SNP is on the cusp of winning an overall majority but may require the support of the pro-Greens if she falls short.

  • Greensill scandal: Crackdown on mandarins' second jobs

    Britain's most senior mandarin has warned that Whitehall officials with second jobs threaten the "integrity and impartiality" of the civil service as he launched a hunt for new conflicts of interest. Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, laid bare his "acute concern" in a letter to the heads of all Government departments on Wednesday. He ordered them to search their ranks for high-level civil servants with external paid roles that may be problematic, setting the end of this week as the deadline. It came amid a growing row over Greensill Capital, the lender that collapsed last month, and the access its founder enjoyed to the heart of government during David Cameron's administration. Mr Cameron then joined the finance firm after leaving office and directly lobbied the Chancellor on its behalf.