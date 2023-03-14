Lauren Boebert, 36, and her husband are about to become grandparents. Here's a timeline of their 20-year relationship.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert with her husband and four sons. Lauren Boebert for Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, wed in 2005.

Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty and served jail time for public indecency and lewd exposure in 2004.

They have four sons. Their oldest, 17-year-old Tyler, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

Circa 2003: Lauren Roberts and Jayson Boebert met at Burger King when she was 16 and he was 22.

Lauren Boebert, her husband Jayson Boebert, and their four sons. Lauren Boebert for Congress

Lauren Boebert, who briefly worked at Burger King before returning to McDonald's, met Jayson when he stopped by for lunch with coworkers from the oil rig where he worked.

"From that moment, Jayson Boebert and I have been together," she wrote of their first encounter in her 2022 memoir, "My American Life." "He just took my breath away. I fell in love with Jayson immediately, and I knew, without doubt, that he was the man I was meant to be with — for better or for worse — forever."

She also wrote that they did not break any Colorado laws while they were dating and that her mother approved of their relationship. The age of consent in Colorado is 17.

January 2004: Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after he was accused of exposing his penis at a bowling alley.

Lauren Boebert in June 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In 2004, Jayson Boebert was arrested and charged with public indecency and lewd exposure after two women alleged he'd exposed his penis to them at the Fireside Lane bowling alley in Rifle, Colorado, Insider's Nicole Gaudiano reported. He pleaded guilty and served four days in jail and two years' probation.

In her memoir, Lauren Boebert maintains that her husband didn't actually expose himself and simply "acted like he was going to unzip his pants" after having too much to drink, and that police were called after he threw a basket of fries at the owner of the bowling alley.

"He knew the truth — and the truth was, he didn't do what he was accused of," she wrote. "But the entire experience opened Jayson's eyes to the reality that he needed the alcohol and anger management classes that came with the plea deal."

Story continues

Representatives for Lauren Boebert did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

March 2005: She gave birth to their oldest son, Tyler, when she was 18.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert with her husband and four sons. Lauren Boebert for Congress

Boebert, who began working at McDonald's when she was 15, dropped out of high school in 2004 when she became pregnant.

"I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child," she told The Durango Herald while campaigning in 2020.

The Boeberts now have four sons: Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman, who are between the ages of 10 and 17, according to her official website's biography.

June 2005: Lauren and Jayson Boebert got married.

Lauren Boebert and her husband, Jayson Boebert, in November 2022. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In "My American Life," Lauren Boebert wrote that she and Jayson had originally wanted to get married four months after they met, when she was still 16. They even drove to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las, Vegas, Nevada, but found out when they got there that they couldn't wed until she turned 17.

May 2013: The Boeberts opened Shooters Grill, a gun-themed restaurant where waitstaff carried firearms as they served patrons.

Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018. EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images

Menu items at Shooters Grill included an "M16 burrito" and a "bump stock corned beef hash," Insider's Madison Hall reported.

The Boeberts also owned another restaurant, Smokehouse 1776, which attracted controversy in 2017 when The Daily Beast reported dozens of people at a local Colorado rodeo came down with symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the restaurant's pork sliders.

A spokesperson from Boebert's campaign told The Daily Beast at the time that Smokehouse 1776 "did not receive a fine or have any other type of disciplinary action" after a county health office inspection. The restaurant is no longer in business.

Shooters Grill closed in 2022 after the restaurant's landlord did not renew its lease. Boebert, a staunch gun-rights activist, told the Post Independent at the time that she and her husband were hoping to revive the Shooters brand through a different venture.

November 2020: Lauren Boebert was elected to the House of Representatives.

Lauren Boebert speaks at a campaign rally in 2020. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush, becoming the first woman to ever represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

That same year, she marked her 15th wedding anniversary in a post on Twitter.

"Happy anniversary to the most selfless man I know!" she wrote. "Thank you, Jayson, for standing with me in every season. I've learned by allowing our strengths to cover one another's weaknesses, we are steadfast and immovable. I love that I get to live life having you by my side!"

August 2022: Lauren Boebert's neighbors in Colorado called 911 after Jayson Boebert ran over their mailbox during a dispute.

Lauren Boebert, left, and her husband, Jayson Boebert, in November 2022. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On the evening of August 4, a neighbor called 911 after asking one of Boebert's sons to stop speeding down the street in a dune buggy, The Denver Post reported.

"He's going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there's kids," a neighbor told 911 dispatchers, according to calls obtained by the Post. "We tried to stop him, and he'd just freakin' cuss at us and just left."

A second neighbor called 911 alleging that Jayson Boebert had struck the neighbor's mailbox with his truck and had claimed "that someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did."

"I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns," a neighbor said in a 911 call obtained by The Denver Post. "He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight."

When Sheriff Lou Vallario arrived on the scene, all the parties "agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action," according to the Post.

Representatives for Lauren Boebert did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

November 2022: Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection to Congress.

Lauren Boebert, center, watches her husband, Jayson Boebert, right, hand his ballot to an election staff member on Election Day in November 2022. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Jayson Boebert joined his wife at the voting booth on Election Day along with their son, Roman.

A recount confirmed that Lauren Boebert won with 50.06% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Democrat Adam Frisch received 49.89%, CNN reported.

March 2023: Lauren Boebert announced that their 17-year-old son, Tyler, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, making her a "36-year-old grandmother."

Lauren Boebert speaks at CPAC in 2023. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

In an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Committee's Women's Breakfast, Boebert said that she and her husband are "so excited to welcome this new life," a baby boy due in April.

"Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop up, there's some fear that arises," she said. "Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year old granny?' 'I said 'Yes, I did.' He said, 'Well then, it's hereditary.'"

Read the original article on Business Insider