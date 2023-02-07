Lauren Boebert Appears To Pray For Joe Biden's Death In Texas Sermon

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has, again, appeared to pray for the demise of President Joe Biden.

In a sermon streamed by the Storehouse Dallas church in Texas over the weekend, Boebert preached politics to attendees, repeating comments that attracted fierce backlash last June.

“Joe Biden’s president. We don’t know what to do, Lord!” Boebert said. “It’s all right, we pray for our presidents. You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’”

The audience was heard laughing after the remark.

“That’s why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden,” Boebert added. “Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris.”

The phrase Boebert referenced is from Psalms 109:8. Though Boebert referenced impeachment, the verse is widely interpreted as a call for the premature death of an enemy. It pops up in right-wing politics from time to time, including in 2016, when then-Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) applied it to President Barack Obama.

Boebert referenced the same Psalm in June while speaking at a Christian event in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

