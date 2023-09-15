Lauren Boebert appears to be vaping in theater before being kicked out, new video shows

New security footage appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., vaping inside a Denver theater Sunday during a performance of "Beetlejuice," contradicting previous claims from her campaign.

The new video, first aired by NBC affliate 9News, shows Boebert talking to her guest as she reaches beneath her seat and puts something up to her mouth before blowing out a cloud of smoke. The footage also shows flashes from a phone in Boebert's hand as she appears to take a selfie.

Boebert and her guest were escorted from the show Sunday after audience members complained and accused them of "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance," according to an incident report from the Buell Theater in Denver obtained by USA TODAY.

The Denver Post first reported the incident.

Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton confirmed to the Associated Press she had been kicked out of the theater but denied she was vaping.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Boebert acknowledged being kicked out of the show, but did not address vaping: "It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Boebert and her campaign have not commented on the newly released video.

Marina Pitofsky contributed to this report.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speaks on the House floor as The House of Representatives reconvenes on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, trying to elect a Speaker of the House as the 118th session of Congress begins. Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives with a slim majority, and Democrats maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video appears to show Lauren Boebert vaping in Denver theater