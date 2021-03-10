Lauren Boebert backs gun rights with story about man being beaten to death – but who actually died of drug overdose

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Owner Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018. &lt;/p&gt; (Photo credit should read EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)

Owner Lauren Boebert poses for a portrait at Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado on April 24, 2018.

(Photo credit should read EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Boebert argued against gun background checks with a story about a man being beaten to death behind her restaurant - but who actually died from a drug overdose.

The Colorado lawmaker made the debunked claim on the floor of the House and has told the same story repeatedly on the campaign trail and in interviews.

Ms Boebert says that the violent incident led to her arm herself and waitresses inside her Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado.

“There was an altercation outside my restaurant where a man was physically beat to death, there were no weapons involved, he was beat to death by another man’s hands,” she said during Wednesday’s debate on bills to expand background checks before gun purchases.

“I have a lot of young girls who work in my restaurant and we needed an equalizer.”

But the story was contradicted by the Colorado Sun newspaper in September 2020 as Ms Boebert campaigned for, and eventually won, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Rifle Police Department told the newspaper that it had no record of such a murder.

They did confirm that a man had died on the sidewalk down the street from Shooters Grill in the early hours of 22 August 2013.

Investigators initially treated the death as a possible homicide, but the autopsy later showed that the man died from a drug overdose.

Ms Boebert has been a controversial figure in her first few months in Congress.

In January she set off metal detectors in the House and flouted new security rules put in place after the Capitol riot.

She then sparked widespread criticism after mocking Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg for supposedly not being “tough” enough.

Ms Boebert targeted the gun control advocate after he criticised Republican leadership for not taking action against her and fellow congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And this week she came under fire for releasing an attack advert on Nancy Pelosi that featured shooting sound effects at the end.

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.