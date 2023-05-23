Lauren Boebert Bizarrely Claims Having A Kid Is Cheaper Than Birth Control

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a comment about birth control on Tuesday that may lead to a whole nine months of mockery.

During a hearing on drug pricing, the controversial lawmaker claimed she once decided not to get birth control because the price at the pharmacy was too high.

Boebert was asking pharmacist owner Kevin Duane whether it’s common for people to leave prescriptions at the counter because of cost concerns. Then she offered what she said was her own experience:

“I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control,” Boebert said. “And I was there at the counter and went to pay for it, and the price was very, very high. I said, ‘Wow, is this a three-, six-month prescription?’ ‘No ma’am, this is one month.’ And I said, ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid,’ and I left it there.”

She added that as a result of not purchasing the contraception, she now has “my third son, Kaydon Boebert.”

“It turned out to be a really great thing,” Boebert said. “But I personally experienced that when times were tough.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO): “I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. I went to get birth control … The price was very, very high ... And I said, 'It’s cheaper to have a kid.' And I left it there, and now I have my third son.” pic.twitter.com/5aUut9DBg8 — The Recount (@therecount) May 23, 2023

Considering that Boebert introduced a bill earlier this year to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides access to health care and affordable birth control to women, Twitter users had thoughts about her comments.

That moment when you accidentally make the case for free birth control. https://t.co/9aM5TmoNv1 — Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) May 23, 2023

This is a weird way for a 36 year-old divorced grandma to announce that she makes poor life choices. https://t.co/oHbCbdyY4g — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 23, 2023

"...and that's why we named him Walgreens Parkinglot Boebert." https://t.co/EdzgYUbGQM — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 23, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed out that Boebert’s Planned Parenthood bill was designed to make things worse for other women who need access to birth control.

And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person https://t.co/NkNWzH3Jqt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2023

You know, birth control is readily available at Planned Parenthood, but they don't want to talk about that... https://t.co/EmQ8Kfx3mQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 23, 2023

Others tried to bring facts to Boebert, while expressing sympathy for how her comments might have affected her kids.

imagine being the third son watching this. like damn i exist because my mom didn't have $20 at walgreens https://t.co/YxfYtZsgZs — manny (@mannyfidel) May 23, 2023

"I don't love my son, it was the cheaper option". The party of family values strikes again. https://t.co/ZN3evC7UGX — Brandy Bryant🏳️⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) May 23, 2023

the third son reading this is absolutely beside himself right now https://t.co/cvf3O436ai — stacy🏳️⚧️ (@StacyCaySlays) May 23, 2023

Fun fact: Birth Control is cheaper than having kids. Also: You were dumb to not have gone to Planned Parenthood.



*Did she really just admit that the only reason she had kids is because she was too cheap to buy her BC? What a wonderful story for her kids. Lovely. https://t.co/MaE4qQoCe3 — pitchforks (@BrandiLynn4Ever) May 23, 2023

The Republican War on Math continues. It costs on average more than $310,000 to raise a kid in America. But I’m glad you saved a couple of bucks at Walgreens. https://t.co/5z5Bdg0H69 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 23, 2023

Related...