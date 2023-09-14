Lauren Boebert Called Pregnant Woman Who Asked Her to Stop Vaping a ‘Sad and Miserable Person’
There’s a new development in the story of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) being forcibly removed from a local performance of the musical Beetlejuice for causing a disturbance (read: reportedly vaping, singing, and recording long videos on her phone against theater policy), and it’s a doozy. Apparently, one of the audience members seated directly behind Boebert at Sunday’s show in Denver was a pregnant woman, the Denver Post reports. When the woman asked Boebert to stop vaping, she said the Congresswoman told her “no” point-blank.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Post that at intermission, she went to the usher to see if she and her husband could be moved to different seats. They were told they were “not the first complaint we had” about Boebert’s behavior. Upon returning to their seats, the woman says Boebert, an elected official, called her a “sad and miserable person.” Boebert’s companion—whom she apparently spent much of the evening kissing—then “offered to buy me and my husband cocktails. I’m pregnant!” the woman said.
Read more
Warner Bros. CFO Thinks You Deadbeats Have Been on a Free Ride for Way Too Long
Everything We Saw At Nintendo's Mario-Stuffed September Direct
MGM Grand Cyberattack Allegedly Caused by 10-Minute Phone Call
LeBron James, wife and 2 associates named in federal PED investigation
More from Jezebel
Police Shooting Of Sovereign Citizen Pulled Over For Fake License Plate Ruled Justified
Russell T. Davies Responds to Concerns Doctor Who Is 'Erasing' Jodie Whittaker
What We Know About the 'Alien' Corpses Shown to Mexico's Congress
Starfield Contains A Magic Mud Puddle That Will Make You Rich
Sign up for Jezebel's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.