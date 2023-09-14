Lauren Boebert Called Pregnant Woman Who Asked Her to Stop Vaping a ‘Sad and Miserable Person’

There’s a new development in the story of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) being forcibly removed from a local performance of the musical Beetlejuice for causing a disturbance (read: reportedly vaping, singing, and recording long videos on her phone against theater policy), and it’s a doozy. Apparently, one of the audience members seated directly behind Boebert at Sunday’s show in Denver was a pregnant woman, the Denver Post reports. When the woman asked Boebert to stop vaping, she said the Congresswoman told her “no” point-blank.



The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Post that at intermission, she went to the usher to see if she and her husband could be moved to different seats. They were told they were “not the first complaint we had” about Boebert’s behavior. Upon returning to their seats, the woman says Boebert, an elected official, called her a “sad and miserable person.” Boebert’s companion—whom she apparently spent much of the evening kissing—then “offered to buy me and my husband cocktails. I’m pregnant!” the woman said.

Read more

More from Jezebel

Sign up for Jezebel's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.