Lauren Boebert caught on security footage aggressively groping her date before being booted from theater

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert did a bit more than vape before she was booted from a performance of “Beetlejuice the Musical” in Denver last weekend.

A new surveillance clip obtained by TMZ appears to show the Republican representative getting aggressively handsy with her date during the family-friendly performance, recommended for children ages 10 and up by the The Broadway League.

Security cameras caught Boebert’s male plus-one overtly fondling her breast, prompting her to dip her hand between his legs. The groping continued on for several minutes, with Boebert at one point grinning and squirming about in her seat before she placed another hand below her partner’s belt.

It’s only the latest footage to emerge suggesting the congresswoman abandoned etiquette during the Sept. 10 performance of “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theater. She was also caught vaping on camera as she searched for her seat at the venue. After the lights went down, Boebert was seen dancing disruptively in her seat and taking photos of herself — with the flash on — throughout the show.

According to an incident report from the Buell Theater obtained by USA Today, the pair of patrons “received three different complaints” and were accused of “vaping, singing” and “causing a disturbance.” The venue also released video of the couple being escorted out of the theater by staff, though they didn’t identify those featured at the time.

During the confrontation, Boebert reportedly made comments amounting to “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to theater representatives. The twosome also initially refused to leave, exiting only after they were informed a police officer was en route, the theater said.

On social media platform X, Boebert admitted to “laughing and singing too loud,” but her staff initially denied she vaped — even after a pregnant theatergoer asked the 36-year-old lawmaker to put away the device, according to the Denver Post. But as video footage started circulating on social media, Boebert, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was forced to again address her bad behavior.

She said that it was never her intention to lie, noting that she “genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical.”

Boebert added that her actions “simply fell short of my values,” blaming her ongoing divorce for her inappropriate actions.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family,” she said on Friday.

In May, Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert, her husband of 16 years, citing irreconcilable differences

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” her apology continued, according to several media outlets. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”