Lauren Boebert Compromises Herself With Badly Flawed Attack On Hunter Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shared a video of herself pacing the stage at CPAC as she ranted against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and a popular talking point in right-wing circles.

Just one problem: In a tweet with a clip of the rant, Boebert apparently wanted to call him “compromised,” but instead called him “comprised.”

Dictionary.com subtweeted Boebert with an explainer on the word:

Many of you have been looking up "comprised" on our website this evening.



It means "formed, put together, or constituted; made up of a number of different parts or individuals." https://t.co/Ve0cHQ5vlF — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 8, 2022

She deleted the tweet, but the screenshots live on:

Lauren Boebert (Photo: HuffPost)

The typo caused “comprised” to trend on Twitter with comments such as these:

That’s right, pace back and forth like you’re serious. Good. Pause and look around (pretend like you see them). Niiice. No one has clue what you’re saying so start strutting and throw out red meat laced with some dog whistles. Now pause. Aaand smile. Brava!

Performative bullshit. https://t.co/EzR3ZI2dRC — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 8, 2022

The same kind of people who want to make English the official U.S. language don’t know the difference between “comprised” and “compromised.” — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 8, 2022

Gar scales are comprised of an enamel-like substance called ganoine, and are therefore not easily compromised.



This has been both a #scicomm tweet and parody of far-right stupidity. pic.twitter.com/RijJwDQtrt — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) August 8, 2022

"Comprised" of what?

GED Mensa Nominee will now school us on Anatomy and Biology I think.https://t.co/cupbKr7hAP — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 8, 2022

It's cute when a 3yo tries to say words she doesn't understand.



It's scary when a Congresscritter does it. Lauren Boebert is comprised of sound and fury, signifying nothing.



She's also a traitor. https://t.co/oRaKu78w4M — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) August 8, 2022

What’s “comprised” mean, Bobo?



Tell the nice folks. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 8, 2022

If this tweet seems random, Lauren Boebert tweeted that "Hunter Biden is comprised." Compromised was just a bridge too far for old Lauren. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 8, 2022

The inside of Lauren Boebert’s head is comprised of cobwebs, crickets, & conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/ZvuzwQRZTr — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 8, 2022

"Comprised"- lauren Boebert 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I haven't laughed this hard since gazpacho police — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) August 8, 2022

Maybe you should have comprised this tweet a bit better pic.twitter.com/b6ZcdJVuNg — WJ Reid (@WJReid3) August 8, 2022

Lauren Boerbert claims Hunter Biden is “comprised.” Not sure what that means. However, she is a national security threat. She has ties to white supremacy groups & co-conspired with the Janurary 6th insurrection. Lauren Boerbert is the one who is compromised! — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 8, 2022

