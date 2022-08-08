Lauren Boebert Compromises Herself With Badly Flawed Attack On Hunter Biden

Lauren Boebert Compromises Herself With Badly Flawed Attack On Hunter Biden
Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shared a video of herself pacing the stage at CPAC as she ranted against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and a popular talking point in right-wing circles.

Just one problem: In a tweet with a clip of the rant, Boebert apparently wanted to call him “compromised,” but instead called him “comprised.”

Dictionary.com subtweeted Boebert with an explainer on the word:

She deleted the tweet, but the screenshots live on:

Lauren Boebert (Photo: HuffPost)
Lauren Boebert (Photo: HuffPost)

Lauren Boebert (Photo: HuffPost)

The typo caused “comprised” to trend on Twitter with comments such as these:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

