Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested for allegedly assaulting son

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is having a rough start of the year. Days after a reported physical altercation with his ex at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Colorado, during which he claims to have been punched in the face several times, he's been arrested for an incident said to involve the former couple's 18-year-old son at their home in Silt.

According to The Denver Post, Jayson "shoved his thumb into the mouth of one of their sons during an altercation early Tuesday morning," and was taken in on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection to this most recent event and the one that happened in the restaurant last weekend.

Per the outlet's reporting, Garfield County deputies responded to a call from the home at 1 a.m on Tuesday and were informed that Jayson “shoved [his son] by placing one hand in the area of his throat/neck and pushing back. [The son] became upset at this point and a physical altercation began between Jayson and him. During the physical altercation, Jayson stuck his right-hand thumb into [his son’s] mouth. While Jayson dug his thumb into [his son’s] mouth, [his son] felt that Jayson was going to pull his tooth out.” After this allegedly took place, Jayson is said to have then grabbed a rifle and went outside of the home, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Jayson was released hours later after bail was set at $1,000 for the criminal mischief charge and $1,500 for the assault charge.