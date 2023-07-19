Lauren Boebert filmed throwing away pamphlet honouring child killed at Uvalde shooting

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was filmed wordlessly threw throwing away a pamphlet calling for gun reform and sharing the story of Maite Rodriguez, one of the 19 students fatally shot in the 2022 Uvalde school massacre.

Anti-gun violence activist Sarah Fishkind filmed the interaction in the Capitol on Tuesday.

The Republican representative from Colorado is seen quickly grabbing the pamphlet and then throwing it in the trash, as a bystander is heard off-camera saying, “We hope you take action on gun violence prevention.”

Today, we’re passing out pins of the green converse that Maite Rodriguez was wearing when she was killed by gun violence at Robb Elementary School to members of congress.



Her legacy will live on, we are making sure of it. @AnaRodr17118 #EndGunViolence #BanAssaultWeapons pic.twitter.com/uh6JmZA6Oy — sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) July 18, 2023

In a separate video, the pamphlet is in a nearby trash can.

Activists, including Parkland survivor David Hogg, condemned the interaction.

“Lauren Boebert just threw away a pamphlet of a mother fighting to honor her child who was gunned down and murdered in her classroom,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is how Congress treats survivors.”

The flier included testimony from Maite’s mother and a green pin, modeled after the green Converse sneakers the student’s family used to help identify her body.

“On that fateful morning, my daughter walked out of our home, not knowing she would never return to her mother,” the pamphlet read. “It was the last week of school and she was excited about watching movies with her friends.”

“Maite, her classmates, and her teachers were killed with an AT-15 style rifle in their classrooms. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” it continued. “We must ban assault weapons in this country and protect our children.”

The Independent has contacted Rep Boebert for comment.

Lives Robbed told The Independent in a statement, “The video of Rep. Boebert throwing out the pin of Maite’s Shoes is disgusting and beyond insulting. We will not be resharing the video.”

Ms Boebert, who once ran a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado called Shooters Grill, is a staunch opponent of gun control laws.

In June, she was accused of blowing past gun violence survivors hoping to speak with her in Washington.

Guess what?? @laurenboebert doesn’t care to talk to survivors of gun violence.



Oh right, this is nothing new!! @BCross052422 @EnoughofGv pic.twitter.com/Tq2tWXYfng — sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) June 6, 2023

She has previously compared new gun laws to banning planes after 9/11.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” she told Fox News earlier this year. “We secured the cockpit.

“I want our schools secured, I want their children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students,” she added. “And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens.”

She has previously mocked Mr Hogg online, telling him to “give it a rest” when he criticised her record on safety issues.