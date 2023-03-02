Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was given a quick geography lesson on Twitter after she tweeted a U.S. map with some very notable omissions.
Boebert, who has embraced some QAnon conspiracy theories and called for the church to direct the government, wrote “sometimes a meme says it best” as she shared a contorted image of a map showing the Lower 48 states on a globe with nothing else but ocean.
“Map showing the only place my taxes should go to,” the image says:
Sometimes a meme says it best. pic.twitter.com/5t06m5hem6
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 1, 2023
Leaving aside the many ways U.S. dollars spent overseas can benefit the nation and allies as well as deliver humanitarian relief, the map itself leaves out millions of actual Americans. The map omits two U.S. states ― Hawaii and Alaska ― as well as part of Michigan and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam.
Boebert’s critics chimed in:
Alaska? Hawaii? Guam? Puerto Rico? US Virgin Islands?
— Stephanie Liebergen (@NewsLiebs) March 1, 2023
Or, a GIF, when a US Congresswoman forgets Alaska and Hawaii are states and there are places like Puerto Rico: pic.twitter.com/cgoh7CywFQ
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 2, 2023
Absolutely. Fuck Alaska.
— Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) March 2, 2023
You forgot to include Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Not to mention the hundreds of American military bases and diplomatic missions located across the globe. https://t.co/lmaFynvdDr
— Mahi (@MahiArchipelago) March 2, 2023
Where's Alaska and Hawaii? Stop trying to learn things from Memes. Stop embarrassing the country.
— Leroy Patterson (@HumanTackboard) March 2, 2023
What amazes me is how confident your stupidity is.
— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) March 2, 2023
Amen! We must immediately put forward measures to make sure none of our tax dollars go to Alaska and Hawaii.
— Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) March 1, 2023
I guess we have 48 states now and Puerto Rico, Guam and the other territories are no longer part of the U.S.
Stay in school kids or you’ll end up posting memes like this. https://t.co/tMjmt5GzyM
— Juliet Jeske 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@JulietJeske) March 2, 2023
Ah, yes. America. A country famous for having 48 states. https://t.co/qRfla4mfGw
— Mike Dunford (@questauthority) March 2, 2023
You don't like Alaska? Hawaii? Israel?
— Matt Sarelson, Esq. - Dhillon Law Group, Inc. (@MSarelson) March 2, 2023
Tough day for Alaska and Hawaii. https://t.co/al0nE2qsEZ
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) March 2, 2023
Wow. Surprised you'd cut funding to Israel. Good for you.
— sheltz32tt (@sheltz32tt) March 2, 2023