Lauren Boebert granted restraining order against ex-husband

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. The Republican representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District was granted the temporary restraining order on Friday, Feb. 2.

According to court documents, Boebert was scheduled for a hearing in Garfield County court Thursday morning to request that the temporary restraining order be made permanent.

FORT LUPTON, COLORADO - JANUARY 25: Rep. Lauren Boebert took part in a debate for GOP candidates running in the 4th Congressional Districts at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center in Fort Lupton, Colorado on January 25, 2024. / Credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The temporary protection order for domestic abuse was granted last week, just a couple of weeks following Jayson Boebert's arrest in two separate incidents. The first incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 6 at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado with his ex-wife. Jayson Boebert is facing three charges related to that incident; disorderly conduct, third-degree trespass and obstruction of a peace officer.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. on Jan. 9 at a residence outside Silt involving his 18-year-old son. In that incident, his son called authorities after Jayson Boebert allegedly assaulted him and grabbed a rifle. He is facing charges of prohibited use of weapons, harassment and assault in the third degree for that incident.

The couple's divorce was final in October of last year.

Jayson Boebert / Credit: Garfield County

The past few weeks have been busy for Lauren Boebert. In addition to the attention from law enforcement, the Republican announced that she will no longer seek reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, instead opting to run in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. That district covers the Eastern Plains, currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck who announced last fall that he won't seek reelection in 2024, due to the Republican Party's support of former President Donald Trump and, what he called an embrace of conspiracy theories. Buck has represented the district since 2015.

Boebert won her 2022 bid for reelection against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by just over 500 votes with more than 300,000 ballots cast. The race was so close it triggered an automatic recount. Frisch has said he's planning to run for that district again.

