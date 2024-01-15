Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On The Cold Weather Goes Embarrassingly Awry

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a science lesson on social media after she took a page out of the conservative winter playbook and conflated weather with climate change.

Amid extreme winter weather across most of the U.S., Boebert on Sunday posted on X, formerly Twitter:

“You’ve got to appreciate the irony of climate protestors trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming.”

“They just don’t see it, do they?” she added.

Critics mocked Boebert’s incorrect understanding of climate change.

As NASA details on its website:

Some people say “weather is what you get” and “climate is what you expect.” In a nutshell, “weather” refers to the more local changes in the climate we see around us, on short timescales from minutes to hours to days to weeks. Examples are familiar – rain, snow, clouds, winds, storms, heat waves and floods. “Climate” refers to longer-term averages (they may be regional or global), and can be thought of as the weather averaged over several seasons, years or decades. Climate change is harder for us to get a sense of because the timescales involved are much longer, and the impact of climate changes can be less immediate.

Critics spelled out the difference to Boebert:

The irony is your misunderstanding of global warming. It’s not just about the Earth getting hotter; it’s about extreme weather patterns as the Earth tries to adapt. This includes intensified cold spells, erratic rainfall, heavy snow, and more, all symptoms of climate change. — JJ El Boricua_🇵🇷 (@JJ_El_Boricua) January 15, 2024

It's called weather. You know, like these record-breaking temperatures in Colorado last year. I'm sure your constituents remember. pic.twitter.com/yvpG1lQbyo — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) January 15, 2024

Do we also have to explain that the light in the refrigerator goes off when you close the door? Life's a mystery to some of us. https://t.co/kWft5wfxgp — Karen's the Mgr Now (@karnog1) January 15, 2024

It took till January 14, 2024, for winter to hit Louisville, and I told my girlfriend that some republican would use today and today only to combat global warming arguments. I'm beating myself up for not betting her who'd say it. I'm fuckin pummeling myself because I knew. https://t.co/juaiBjdY1K — 🅱️ℹ️G ®🅾️ 2K🌙 (@Big_Ro_502) January 15, 2024

Almost as ironic as you professing to be a conservative. — Tucker Carlsoninlaw™ (@higherconnecti3) January 15, 2024

I love when people just proudly admit that they can’t comprehend the difference between temperature and climate. https://t.co/o4UvpkjZWm — LOLerskates (@UnionizeTesla) January 15, 2024

Uhh, global warming doesn't mean that it never gets cold anymore..



There is just nothing worse than living in the most staunchly anti-intellectual nation on earth. It's bad when our leaders are personally offended by listening to scientists. This is no way to live.. 😮💨 https://t.co/peTEqc9v4x — Danny DeCastro (@bluebombah) January 15, 2024

Hottest summer on record. Wildfires, drought, and water issues in your own state, and you think that mocking climate change is a good way to be elected? You are an abomination, Congresswoman. https://t.co/HYXb1nAsVd — Gisele ☮️ (@Gisele23935327) January 15, 2024

Yeah nah I love you Boebert but globally 2023 was the hottest recorded year — Sean Doras (@RealSeanDoras) January 15, 2024

