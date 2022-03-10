  • Oops!
Lauren Boebert, Ilhan Omar agree on almost nothing. So why did both lawmakers vote against the Russian oil ban?

Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Lauren Boebert
    American politician

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has vowed to impose swift sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, and the House took a rare bipartisan step Wednesday by voting to write the president's proposed ban on Russian oil and energy products into law.

The Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act was approved a day after Biden said he would sign an executive order banning the imports from Russia. It passed overwhelmingly 414 to 17 and now heads to the Senate.

Fifteen Republicans and two Democrats made up the nay votes, at a time when a Quinnipiac University poll that suggests a majority of Americans, 71%-22%, support a ban on Russian oil even if it translates to higher prices at the pump. Another YouGov poll found 3 out of every 5 U.S. adults support the decision while 17% don't. Two House members, Reps. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., and Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, did not vote.

Gas prices are displayed at a Brooklyn gas station on March 08, 2022 in New York City. Gas prices are at record highs around the country as the Russian invasion of Ukraine causes global oil markets to surge. American President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports into America.
Gas prices are displayed at a Brooklyn gas station on March 08, 2022 in New York City. Gas prices are at record highs around the country as the Russian invasion of Ukraine causes global oil markets to surge. American President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports into America.

Who are the 17 House members who voted against the ban on Russian oil – and why? Here's a hint: Not necessarily for the same reason.

More: House votes to ban imports of Russian oil and energy products in retaliation for Ukraine invasion

More: Congress comes to deal on bill banning Russian oil; Ukraine claims killing Russian general in battle: March 7 recap

Who are the Republicans?

  • Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas

  • Dan Bishop and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina

  • Lauren Boebert of Colorado

  • Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee

  • Matt Gaetz and Bill Posey of Florida

  • Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

  • Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin

  • Clay Higgins of Louisiana

  • Thomas Massie of Kentucky

  • Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin

GOP House members who voted against the bill some of the most conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill – shared a common refrain: that it weakens America's oil and gas industry while enabling the Democrats' climate change agenda.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted a lengthy Twitter thread Thursday explaining his nay vote.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy on March 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy on March 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"Last night, after Democrats blocked a sensible approach to impose a strict Russian energy import ban, sever normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, & unleash American energy to change the balance of power, I voted ‘no’ on the subsequent, so-called Russian oil ban bill," Roy wrote.

The Texas Republican argued the bill is "full of loopholes," empowers competitors Iran and Venezuela and gives cover to Democrats "to advance their radical climate agenda in the guise of punishing Putin – without actually punishing Putin."

In a video posted to Twitter, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he called for a ban on Russian oil imports for over a month with the goal of promoting American energy independence.

"This administration is not doing that," Biggs said. "They're going to stop importing oil and gas but they're not going to unleash the power of America's oil and gas industry which would then — not just make us free of Russia — but we'd be energy independent and be able to actually export natural gas and oil, like were were under (former) President Trump."

Other Republicans who voted against the bill parroted similar messages. In a Thursday tweet, Boebert called the ban "all optics" if the U.S. cuts a deal with Venezuela for oil.

"Unleash our American-made energy NOW!" she wrote.

Cawthorn Wednesday called the ban "nothing more than virtue signaling by Nancy Pelosi and House Dems."

Higgins also called the bill "too weak" in a Wednesday Twitter thread.

"It allows Russian oil and gas imports to continue for another 45 days and doesn’t include any provisions to support American energy production. We need swift, immediate action to hold Russia accountable and reestablish American energy independence," Higgins wrote.

Who are the Democrats?

Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., – two of the most progressive members of Congress – were the only two Democrats to join Republicans in voting against the ban.

Omar said in a statement that she opposed banning Russian oil and energy product imports because the law has no expiration or conditions for lifting the ban. She referenced the Jackson-Vanik Amendment of 1974 — when Congress passed significant trade restrictions on Russia — that was not repealed until 2012.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, addresses a march to defund the Minneapolis Police Department on June 6, 2020.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, addresses a march to defund the Minneapolis Police Department on June 6, 2020.

"I have serious concerns that the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act will become yet another clear example where a policy stays on the books well past its utility because the political will to lift it has never materialized."

Omar also warned the ban may lead to an increase in domestic oil production: "Yet another reason why we must move to a green economy that is proven to be the most reliable and cost efficient," she wrote.

In a statement released Thursday, Bush said she supports "sanctions that target the murderous Putin regime, Russian oligarchs, and corporate fossil fuel executives profiting off human suffering." But she said she voted against a ban without a clear process for deescalation. The Missouri congresswoman shared Omar's concerns about more dangerous oil drilling.

"I also have deep concerns that the push for a statutory ban is being used to justify even more dangerous drilling at home and increased imports from other authoritarian governments like Saudi Arabia," Bush said, echoing a point a number of conservative Republicans made about the distaste for buying oil from other undemocratic regimes.

"This approach categorically makes our communities less safe, does nothing to jumpstart our transition to renewable energy, and further burdens regular, everyday people already financially strained by the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis."

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: 17 House members voted against the ban on Russian oil imports

