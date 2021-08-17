Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

File: US Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado was criticised for her insensitive joke on Afghans falling from the US plane (REUTERS)

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.

In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”

Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.

She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by saying that the militant group was “building back better.”

Taking aim at president Joe Biden, she tweeted: “The Taliban are the only people building back better.”

Ms Boebert’s “joke” angered many who accused the congresswoman of having no spine and one even asked her to delete her account.

At least they won’t have to read “mean tweets”… pic.twitter.com/P42ZOTEpra — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

Not a good time to make bad jokes Boebert — Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz (@Culinary_Jeremy) August 16, 2021

Some social media users also dug out her February tweet in which she called out Mr Biden for delaying the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. She had said: “We need to end the endless wars.”

Makes sense. You tried to overthrow the US government so of course you support the overthrow of the Afghan government. https://t.co/XIUZu5sB6t — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 17, 2021

Lauren Boebert is Taliban’s new press secretary — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 16, 2021

One user called Ms Boebert “Taliban’s new press secretary” while another said that “the only war she ever fought was against America.”

Really sensitive to these people who are suffering. You never really cared about them, obviously. You just love the political talking point — DF (@DF72811) August 16, 2021

Lauren Boebert believes women shouldn't hold office, apparently . https://t.co/ppyWFRCndr — Political Deviants (@Pol_Deviants) August 16, 2021

Thank you for giving us an ad to run against you next fall. Cheers. https://t.co/CEnFd8T0MO — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 16, 2021

On Monday, President Biden addressed the nation from the White House and said he stood “squarely behind” his decision. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” he said.