Lauren Boebert jokes that she has 'peacefully parted' with date after they were removed from theater

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she will not be going on another date with the man she was removed from a musical with in an incident earlier this month.

Boebert and the man were kicked out of the performance in a Denver theater for disruptive behavior. An incident report from the Buell Theater, obtained by USA TODAY, said two unidentified patrons “received three different complaints” and were accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance.”

The patrons, the report said, later refused to leave after they were asked to exit the venue, allegedly making statements such as “Do you know who I am?”

Boebert told TMZ at an airport in Washington that “It’s always hard whenever there’s gravity put on the voters. I’m here to provide levity and lift burdens off of people.”

“Ultimately all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” she said, referencing reports that the man who appears in surveillance video of the incident with her is a Democrat. “But all in all, it was mostly a lovely time, and I’ve taken responsibility for my actions.”

She said voters have been “understanding” that the moment was part of her personal life.

“He’s a wonderful man, and it was a great time to go out, have dinner and enjoy part of a show, and now it’s back to work,” she said. “He’s a private citizen, and we have peacefully parted at this time. Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best.”

The surveillance video from inside the theatre later showed the pair touching each other and Boebert vaping, contradicting previous claims from her campaign. Footage also showed flashes from a phone in Boebert's hand as she appeared to take a selfie.

After the incident, Boebert joked in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she did “did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

The Denver Post first confirmed the incident. USA TODAY has reached out to Beobert’s reelection campaign for additional information.

Contributing: Candy Woodall and John Fritze, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lauren Boebert 'parted' with date after removal from 'Beetlejuice'