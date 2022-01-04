Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew ire with her threatening response to fellow far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) ban from Twitter.

Twitter permanently suspended conspiracy theorist Greene’s personal account at the weekend following repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Boebert hit back, noting how Twitter has now booted “a sitting US President” and “a sitting member of US Congress.” Then-President Donald Trump was banned in January 2021 for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Greene and Trump are “of course, both from the same party,” Boebert noted.

“They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!” she added.

Boebert later lashed out after someone in Germany reported the post:

Hey @Paraga, I work in the US House not the German Bundestag so I really don’t care about Germany’s speech laws… of ALL places. pic.twitter.com/lfYriEDFr5 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 2, 2022

Critics highlighted the hypocrisy of Boebert’s rhetoric:

And who knows, maybe you could be next! Wouldn’t that feel great? Keep on being you, and it could happen for you, too. https://t.co/XdJwRuSxue — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 2, 2022

Pretty ironic/hypocritical that the 'freedom' crowd hates freedom when it's used against them... https://t.co/7kz4yxNmTX — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 3, 2022

Both of them pathological liars, like you https://t.co/McvZHcBhAE — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) January 2, 2022

It’s cute how they hate free market capitalism when it doesn’t do what they want it to. https://t.co/6nmGMU7PTl — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) January 2, 2022

Since she said it, imagine a world with GOP in control of the House & Boebert in charge real things that affect your life. Imagine Dems retiring instead of joining this shit show. ACKNOWLEDGE ALL THAT HAS BEEN ACCOMPLISHED THIS YEAR AND FIGHT LIKE WINNERS. JUST FUCKING VOTE!!! https://t.co/Kh1pBw2kwg — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 3, 2022

Twitter bans people every day for spreading misinformation and lies.



These people have violated the terms of service.



Bobo stands with liars and seditionists. Don't be like Bobo. https://t.co/VKy7i01kgr — Bob Levine (@idguy) January 2, 2022

"Of course, both from the same party"



That's called a causal fallacy.



The causation wasn't that they were both republicans, it's that they were both assholes.🙂



🖕🤡🖕 https://t.co/WCjPQXht31 — Schrödinger's Zen...(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) January 3, 2022

She was warned & suspended numerous times prior to her suspension. As was #Trump … but they chose to continue to violate rules and now that they face permanent bans, the GOP goes all ❄️❄️❄️❄️



It’s not about free speech. It’s about actions having consequences. https://t.co/tCO4WOdh3B — Jeremy St.Louis 🇨🇦 (@jrstlouis) January 2, 2022

I just don't get it, especially from the "Let's Go Brandon" crowd.



Private citizens can tell a sitting US President to get off their metaphorical lawn and he can't do anything about it.



How is this not a clear win for a society defined by individual rights and private property? https://t.co/5fsu7q4sHp — Bastiat 🌐 (@EverydayBastiat) January 3, 2022

Maybe a little self-reflection on what caused the two bans to happen might help explain why they were banned in the first place.



No?



Oh ok. https://t.co/elZ5gC3YOA — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) January 2, 2022

How is this not full-on fascism?? No governing principles or philosophies anymore in the Republican Party. I bet she doesn’t even know that the Republicans would never have tried to use the power of government against a private corporation. But, then again, she’s a moron. https://t.co/LW1qKHYH0U — Hey Jo (@joelytrumpshate) January 2, 2022

Republicans against the free market… https://t.co/OhHtKGAfqd — VoteVets (@votevets) January 2, 2022

Rep Boebert just threatened government retaliation against a private company enforcing its policies. What’s the name for this again? https://t.co/kq1QE8loM4 — Common Defense (@commondefense) January 2, 2022

Accountable ... how?



What law did Twitter break? You're a lawmaker, tell me, what Constitutional statute did Twitter violate?



Funny how those who bleat the loudest about "free markets" and "government overreach" can't wait to impose some government on people they don't like. https://t.co/lWgwmWR1Zm — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

