Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well
Lee Moran
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew ire with her threatening response to fellow far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) ban from Twitter.

Twitter permanently suspended conspiracy theorist Greene’s personal account at the weekend following repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Boebert hit back, noting how Twitter has now booted “a sitting US President” and “a sitting member of US Congress.” Then-President Donald Trump was banned in January 2021 for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Greene and Trump are “of course, both from the same party,” Boebert noted.

“They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!” she added.

Boebert later lashed out after someone in Germany reported the post:

Critics highlighted the hypocrisy of Boebert’s rhetoric:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

