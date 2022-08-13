Lauren Boebert Mic Cut Inflation Reduction Act

The Daily Beast

EVELYN HOCKSTEINNeighbors of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called 911 twice on Aug. 4 demanding the sheriff respond to their neighborhood where they said the Republican lawmaker’s husband Jayson had driven over a mailbox and was threatening them.In two 911 calls obtained by The Denver Post, a neighbor can be heard yelling at Jayson while simultaneously trying to explain the situation to the dispatcher, saying “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson. He’s running over my mailbox right now”“St