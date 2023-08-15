Lauren Boebert mocked for promoting visit to Rico fire department amid Trump Rico charges

Social media users mocked Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her appearance at a Rico fire department amid former president Donald Trump being charged in Georgia under a law that shares the same likeness.

The right-wing firebrand congresswoman posted images of her visit to the Rico Fire Protection District in her district.

“Honored to spend time with firefighters from the Rico Fire Protection District – true heroes dedicated to keeping our community safe,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Their bravery and commitment are truly remarkable. Grateful for their sacrifice and service!”

But the post came as a grand jury indicted the former president and his associates under Georgia’s Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, among other charges. The RICO statute charges people who take part in actions in service of a criminal enterprise.

Mr Trump faces 13 RICO charges, which he shares with 18 other criminal defendants. Social media users were quick to mock the moment.

@realDonaldTrump could use the RICO Fire & Rescue right now. Maybe Lauren could send them in? https://t.co/PRnHoSxc4P — Jason Rollison (@jasonrollison) August 15, 2023

“@realDonaldTrump could use the RICO Fire & Rescue right now. Maybe Lauren could send them in?” Jason Rollinson tweeted.

Rico.



That’s funny, your owner is about to be charged with crimes of the same name.



😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Y6NMqrkg4I — Willy is free (@MogliRocks) August 14, 2023

“Rico. That’s funny, your owner is about to be charged with crimes of the same name,” another person tweeted.

On the day Trump is indicted on RICO charges, Bobo tweeted this gem.



She's painfully stupid. https://t.co/rAk8WjX151 — Dave Ryder 🌊💙🌎❄🏳️‍🌈 (@daveryder) August 15, 2023

“On the day Trump is indicted on RICO charges, Bobo tweeted this gem,” another person tweeted. “She's painfully stupid.”

The former president also faces 12 other charges including conspiracy to impersonate a public officer; two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery; two counts of conspiracy to make false statements under oath; two counts of conspiracy to file false documents; two counts of solicitation of a public officer; filing false documents; conspiracy to solicit false documents; and making false statements.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said each of the defendants’ RICO charges accused them of “participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere, to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office, beginning on January 20, 2021.”