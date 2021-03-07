Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert told Fox News that the Democrats are "obsessed with conspiracy theories."

Boebert was complaining about the heightened security measures in the Capitol this week.

The congresswoman once said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

Freshman GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has previously expressed support for QAnon, accused Democratic of being "obsessed with conspiracy theories."

Boebert was speaking to Fox News on Saturday about the ongoing security measures that have been implemented around the Capitol following the insurrection on January 6, which led to five people's deaths.

This week, measures were ramped up even more amid fears of potential violence from QAnon followers on March 4 - the day they believed would be Former President Trump's second inauguration.

"No one on the outside can get into the Capitol, it is only staffers and members of Congress who are allowed at the people's house," Boebert said, according to Newsweek. "At our nation's Capital. This is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out of the US Capitol. There's clearly not a threat. There was nothing that happened on March 4."

"The Democrats are obsessed with conspiracy theories and they won't let them go," she continued. "We have a border fence around the People's house, with miles of razor wire. And Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi wants to keep it up."

Her comments come amid reports that around 4,900 National Guard troops are set to stay in the DC until March 12 because of threats of far-right violence, energized by the QAnon conspiracy theorists.

While a handful of QAnon followers traveled across the country this week in the hope of watching Trump return to power, not much ended up transpiring and DC was largely quiet.

But with swaths of America's far-right refusing to accept Biden as legitimate president and a hardcore of extremists determined to provoke a violent insurrection, it's a threat security officials believe is unlikely to recede any time soon.

Boebert herself has previously expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory but denied that she is a follower of it, the Guardian reported.

"Everything that I've heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values," she said last year, according to the Guardian.

QAnon began in 2017 as an online myth that claimed that the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would soon be arrested, based on an unfounded allegation that she was involved in child sex trafficking.

The GOP congresswoman has previously also made headlines for being a vocal and provocative defender of gun rights, including the release of an ad where she said she would carry her handgun on the Capitol grounds. She also owns her own restaurant called Shooter's Grill, where customers can openly carry guns.

Last month, Boebert was criticized by her Democratic colleagues for displaying a gun "shrine" as her Zoom background.

