Lauren Boebert: Police look into apparent Colorado restaurant row

Police are investigating an apparent altercation between Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband at a Colorado restaurant.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed to CBS News that an "active investigation" was under way but no further information was provided.

It is unclear what happened but Ms Boebert said: "I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no-one was arrested."

She and Jayson Boebert divorced earlier this year.

In her statement released on Sunday, she added that she was consulting a lawyer about false claims being made against her.

Mr Boebert told the Denver Post he does not want to press charges in relation to what happened.

"I don't want nothing to happen," he told the paper. "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation."

In September, Ms Boebert was escorted out of a theatre in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, after being accused of disruptive behaviour.

When apologising for that incident she referred to her "difficult divorce" as a reason for her conduct.

"I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!," Ms Boebert added on X, formerly Twitter, at the time.

More recently, she has announced she will run in 2024 in a different Colorado district.

In her statement on Sunday she said the alleged restaurant incident was "another reason I'm moving".