Lauren Boebert’s Rallying Cry To Conservatives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Twitter users mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) call on Monday for Republicans to be more aggressive.

“Conservatives, we need to be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE,” tweeted the far-right Colorado congresswoman, who only narrowly won reelection in the 2022 midterms following a recount.

Conservatives, we need to be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2022

Gun-loving Boebert has a long history of making wild, inflammatory statements.

And many critics responded with the same thought:

You are offensive. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) December 12, 2022

You are definitely offensive — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) December 12, 2022

trust me, you guys already offend plenty of people! — . (@williamlegate) December 12, 2022

You’re extremely offensive every single day. — Jen Dailey-Provost (@jenforutah) December 13, 2022

Well, you are offensive. — David Phillips (@BrotherJulius83) December 12, 2022

You’re VERY offensive… Make no mistake! https://t.co/3tWv6x6ilE — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) December 12, 2022

Trust me Boebert, you are offensive. https://t.co/wzfcBnCX5r — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) December 12, 2022

