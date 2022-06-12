Lauren Boebert receives cheers at a Christian center after saying she prays that Biden's 'days be few and another take his office'

Rep. Lauren Boebert questions Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young during a House Committee on the Budget hearing in Washington, DC, March 29, 2022. Rod Lamkey/Getty Images

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert joked about praying for President Joe Biden's death.

Boebert made the comments to a cheering crowd while speaking at a Christian event in Colorado Springs.

Boebert was touted as a speaker at the event who had "proven God's Word" alongside several pastors.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert received cheers and applause when quipped that she prays for President Joe Biden's demise while speaking at a Christian event.

Boebert made the comments during a weekend event called the Family Camp Meeting at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, which included a series of pastors and speakers "who have proven God's Word," according to the center's website.

A video of Boebert making the comment has circulated on social media.

"I do want you to know that I pray for our President. Psalm 109:8 says, 'May his days be few and another take his office.' Hallelujah! Glory to God," Boebert said with a laugh as the crowd clapped and cheered.

The Charis Christian Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday, nor did representatives for Boebert, who is currently under investigation for claims that she misused campaign funds.

The infamous psalm has been used in the realm of politics before. In 2016, former Georgia Sen. David Perdue directed the verse at former President Barack Obama while the Senator spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference.

"In his role as president, I think we should pray for Barack Obama. But I think we need to be very specific about how we pray. We should pray like Psalms 109:8 says. It says, 'Let his days be few, and let another have his office,'" Perdue said at the time.

Read the original article on Business Insider