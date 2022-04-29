Lauren Boebert Reportedly Detests Being Linked With Marjorie Taylor Greene

Politics makes strange bedfellows ― and also some weird frenemies.

That seems to be the case between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who, while both outspoken far-right lawmakers, aren’t exactly “buddy-buddy,” according to a Politico story published Friday.

In fact, the two apparently got into a heated argument last month when the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered for a meeting.

Witnesses told Politico that Boebert is considered more of a team player with her fellow GOP members than Greene is, and that she wasn’t happy that Greene made an appearance in February at a white nationalist rally organized by segregationist and Holocaust denierNick Fuentes.

Greene later claimed she was unaware of Fuentes or the group’s views ― even though she and Fuentes were photographed together.

The argument between Boebert and Greene was mostly verbal, according to Politico, but one onlooker reportedly feared the two would come to blows.

However, another member of the Freedom Caucus was able to de-escalate the situation, according to three people connected to the group.

One caucus member said the reported conflict could be a bad sign for the group going forward.

“I like the principles that the Freedom Caucus was founded on, but I think that if we can’t work together as a group and push our ideas in a civil manner, then we’re not going to be very effective,” Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.) told Politico.

HuffPost reached out to Boebert and Greene to confirm the reported conflict, but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

