Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Colorado congresswoman Lauren Bobert&lt;/p&gt; (Lauren Boebert/Newsmax/Twitter)

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Bobert

(Lauren Boebert/Newsmax/Twitter)

Laurent Boebert has been ridiculed for claiming that there were “no gun laws” that could have stopped a gunman from carrying out the Boulder, Colorado, shooting.

A man was charged with the deaths of 10 individuals, including an officer from the Boulder Police Department (BPD), following the shooting at a grocery store on Monday.

The man accused of carrying out the attack brought an assault weapon six days before the incident, and was able to do so, because a court overruled a ban on assault rifles in the city of Boulder.

As reported by the Denver Post, the ruling came 10 days before the shooting, and after a case was brought against the city by the National Rifle Association and others.

Ms Boebert, an advocate for firearms and a congresswoman for Colorado, appeared to disregard the overruling of the city of Boulder’s ban on assault rifles, in a set of remarks on Tuesday.

Read more:

She claimed that “there are no gun laws that would’ve stopped” the gunman aside from guns in a Twitter post, which came alongside an earlier appearance on Newsmax.

“They [Democrats] don’t want to empower people to stop things like this, to give us the tools to stop things like this, and that’s guns,” Ms Boebert told the conservative TV channel, following calls for tighter gun control.

She added that she personally carried a firearm when shopping because “you don’t know if there’s going to be something like this that happens,” thereby suggesting that those caught in the Boulder shooting could have done so.

The congresswoman's remarks on Tuesday came under fire, with one Twitter user writing: “We should not have to carry a gun in a grocery store to feel safe”.

“No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct. And that's also the problem,” wrote another user of the need for tighter gun control. “We need those laws.”

Others criticised Ms Boebert for ignoring that Boulder did have restrictions on assault rifles until a court reversed the order, and “If that law was still in effect this would’ve never happened.”

The congresswoman’s appearance on Newsmax came as US president Joe Biden called for members of Congress to introduce tougher gun control laws, although the tight Democratic majority in the Senate could block any legislation on gun control.

The attack on Monday was the second mass shooting in the US in a week, and came after eight people were killed in Atlanta, Georgia, last Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge Blocked Boulder's Assault Weapons Ban Just Days Before Deadly Shooting

    “This [shooting] is directly on the heels of the trial court staying the assault weapons ban our city had enacted,” Boulder City Councilor Rachel Friend said.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Lauren Boebert sends fundraising email saying ‘hell no’ to gun control after mass shooting in her state

    ‘Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left,’ representative’s email reportedly reads

  • For the COVID pandemic we wear masks. For the pandemic of gun violence, what do we do?

    As the pandemic eases, many people were anxious for a return to "normal" public life. The recent mass shootings remind us "normal" is also dangerous.

  • A three-hour wait and a store 10 miles from every home: This is how easy it is to buy a gun in Colorado

    State’s painful history of violence is once again at the centre of a uniquely American crisis in the wake of the killing of 10 people in Boulder

  • Records suggest defendant called 911 during Minnesota attack

    A man charged with carrying out a mass shooting at a Minnesota health clinic last month allegedly called 911 during the attack and told the dispatcher he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances,” records show. Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay was killed and four other staff members were wounded in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the attack.

  • Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

    Nearly three years before a gunman walked into a crowded supermarket in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with an AR-15 style weapon and killed 10 people, the city of Boulder, Colorado, voted to ban assault weapons. The ruling came under a Colorado law that bars local officials from making their own gun laws. Just a handful of states still allow local officials to make their own rules on guns, according to the group Everytown For Gun Safety.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Krispy Kreme sparks controversy by offering a free doughnut to anyone vaccinated

    While most reactions has been positive, some blasted Krispy Kreme for ‘selling poison to people’

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Critics Tell GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert What To Do With Her ‘Prayers’ After Boulder Shooting

    "This may be the worst ever 'thoughts and prayers' message in the aftermath of a mass shooting," one Twitter user hit back at the pro-gun Colorado Republican.

  • Central Europe's hospitals slammed, can't treat all in need

    Poland recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitals buckle under a new surge. Hungary has the highest per capita death rate in the world. The coronavirus pandemic is unleashing enormous suffering as infection rates rise across central Europe even as the Czech Republic and Slovakia — recently among the worst-hit areas in the world — are finally seeing some improvements following tight lockdowns.

  • Author on left's rush to judgment on Colorado shooting: We live in a 'race-obsessed moment'

    'Woke Inc.' author Vivek Ramaswamy discusses the Colorado shooting, 'woke supremacy,' and CA Democrats' call to ban gas-powered cars.

  • Stephen Colbert Goes Off on ‘Gun Fetishist’ Lauren Boebert After Boulder Shooting

    CBSFor the first time in a long time, Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Tuesday night with a solemn message about yet another mass shooting in the United States.“Yesterday was another grim day for America when a gunman walked into a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket and killed 10 people, including a police officer,” he began. “This story is unspeakably tragic and I cannot imagine for a moment the grief of these families.” The “only suitable way to honor these victims is with action,” Colbert added. “But our government continues to do nothing.”Partly due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, it had been a full year since the country had seen a mass shooting in a public place like the two that have been committed in Atlanta and Boulder over the past week. “Evidently, the only solution for America’s gun violence is putting all of us under house arrest,” he said.From there, Colbert turned to the “predictable” responses from “gun apologists” like the Colorado State Shooting Association, which said in a statement, “There will be a time for the debate on gun laws. There will be a time for a conversation on how this could have been prevented. But today is not the time.”“Why not?!” Colbert shot back. “That’s what they say every time this happens. And that’s what I say about what they say every time they say it every time it happens.”Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Descent Into a ‘Financially Broken Ghost Criminal’“Another gun fetishist weighing in on the tragedy is Colorado representative and H.R. supervisor for John Wick, Lauren Boebert,” the host added, pointing to a tweet from the QAnon-friendly congresswoman that read, in part, “While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings and senseless acts of violence are never OK.”“Where does she find the courage?” Colbert asked. “‘Senseless acts of violence are never OK,’ implying, of course, that intentional violence is fine. You know, the kind her buddies plan on Parler.”But he wasn’t done, taking on Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who argued on Tuesday that America doesn’t have a gun control problem but rather an “idiot control problem.”“Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem,” Colbert replied. “It’s people who don’t recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy. So when idiots like John Kennedy refuse to do anything about getting rid of idiots’ guns, it’s clearly time to get rid of idiots like John Kennedy. And that means voting them out!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Inflation expectations key to prevent spiraling inflation: Daco

    Greg Daco, Oxford Economics chief U.S. economist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation concerns, outlook on economic recovery and cryptocurrency.

  • Science vs skeptics: some in France struggle to trust in AstraZeneca shot

    Brigitte Becker knows that her asthma leaves her vulnerable to COVID-19, but brief suspensions of the AstraZeneca vaccine in some countries over a small number of blood-clotting cases have deepened her resolve to await a different shot. Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca shot have been safely administered around the world and the EU's medicines watchdog has reaffirmed it safe for all ages, prompting most of the states which briefly halted it to resume giving the jab. Breaking from this guidance however, France's health regulator said only those over 55 should for now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Clippers trade former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele to Kings

    The Clippers are trading former first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele to the Sacramento Kings.

  • U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting Chinese firms

    The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday said it has adopted regulations, drawn up by Congress, that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, aims to remove Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with U.S. auditing standards for three years in a row. While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation's sponsors intended it to target Chinese companies listed in the United States, such as Alibaba, tech firm Pinduoduo Inc and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd.

  • The New Faces of Farming

    How Three Sisters are Helping Fill the Nutrition Gap in America by Elevating Pantry Staples