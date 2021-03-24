Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Bobert (Lauren Boebert/Newsmax/Twitter)

Laurent Boebert has been ridiculed for claiming that there were “no gun laws” that could have stopped a gunman from carrying out the Boulder, Colorado, shooting.

A man was charged with the deaths of 10 individuals, including an officer from the Boulder Police Department (BPD), following the shooting at a grocery store on Monday.

The man accused of carrying out the attack brought an assault weapon six days before the incident, and was able to do so, because a court overruled a ban on assault rifles in the city of Boulder.

As reported by the Denver Post, the ruling came 10 days before the shooting, and after a case was brought against the city by the National Rifle Association and others.

Ms Boebert, an advocate for firearms and a congresswoman for Colorado, appeared to disregard the overruling of the city of Boulder’s ban on assault rifles, in a set of remarks on Tuesday.

She claimed that “there are no gun laws that would’ve stopped” the gunman aside from guns in a Twitter post, which came alongside an earlier appearance on Newsmax.

“They [Democrats] don’t want to empower people to stop things like this, to give us the tools to stop things like this, and that’s guns,” Ms Boebert told the conservative TV channel, following calls for tighter gun control.

She added that she personally carried a firearm when shopping because “you don’t know if there’s going to be something like this that happens,” thereby suggesting that those caught in the Boulder shooting could have done so.

The congresswoman's remarks on Tuesday came under fire, with one Twitter user writing: “We should not have to carry a gun in a grocery store to feel safe”.

Except Boulder had a ban on AR-15 that was removed 10 days prior to this mass shooting. If that law was still in effect this would’ve never happened. — remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) March 24, 2021

“No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct. And that's also the problem,” wrote another user of the need for tighter gun control. “We need those laws.”

Others criticised Ms Boebert for ignoring that Boulder did have restrictions on assault rifles until a court reversed the order, and “If that law was still in effect this would’ve never happened.”

The congresswoman’s appearance on Newsmax came as US president Joe Biden called for members of Congress to introduce tougher gun control laws, although the tight Democratic majority in the Senate could block any legislation on gun control.

The attack on Monday was the second mass shooting in the US in a week, and came after eight people were killed in Atlanta, Georgia, last Tuesday.