Lauren Boebert’s ‘Ridiculous’ Thanksgiving Boasts Go Down Like Expired Turkey

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) earned little gratitude for her Thanksgiving message on Thursday.

The conspiracy theory-loving lawmaker took time out during her holiday weekend return to Colorado — which also saw her allegedly make up an Islamaphobic story involving Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― to tweet:

Today I’m thankful to have ZERO Brandon voters in my family!



Just enjoying the day maskless, not waiting in the garage to do a PCR test, and no soy replacement meat in sight. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 26, 2021

“Today I’m thankful to have ZERO Brandon voters in my family!” she wrote.

The “Brandon” dig references the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Just enjoying the day maskless, not waiting in the garage to do a PCR test, and no soy replacement meat in sight,” added Boebert, who has peddled puzzling and awful hot takes on COVID-19 and vaccines on multiplepreviousoccasions and has actively railed against House mask mandates.

Critics responded to Boebert’s post as expected:

Everyone at our Thanksgiving dinner was vaccinated. Many were boostered like me. Even my 8 and 9 year old grandsons are vaccinated.

We want to do our part to keep each other safe and to help end Covid.

Lies and disinformation wont help @laurenboebert . — Oregonian (@JohnCarrell18) November 26, 2021

I spent Thanksgiving w my family today in your district because of vaccines.

All of us voted for President Biden & we're not bigots like you.

We weren't able to gather last year because of COVID & because my cousin is an ICU nurse who was taking care of people sick with COVID. https://t.co/m6tcbFEd4o — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) November 26, 2021

When your life is consumed with hatred and you can’t have a normal holiday https://t.co/h2rtI6AwpQ — Tim Snow (@_TimSnow) November 26, 2021

BRANDON WON HIS RACE — Ron DuhSantis 🅟🅐🅡🅞🅓🅨 (@GovRonDuhSantis) November 26, 2021

Same here with friends and family because we follow science and are vaccinated.



Thankful no cult members were here. — rene pratt ✌️♥️🌊 (@renepratt58) November 26, 2021

Today I’m thankful to have ZERO MAGA or Brandon voters in my family!



Happy Thanksgiving and get vaccinated — JBC Trader (@JbcTrader) November 26, 2021

And yet you represent the 3rd Congressional district that includes MANY BIDEN voters. Get a grip. Because you do not represent us or our Colorado. You are an embarrassment. Resign. https://t.co/eKjoNGxicl — Laurie Dows (@lauriebelle62) November 26, 2021

Conservatives: “Stop making holidays political!!”



Also conservatives: — Andrew Gold (@andrewwgold) November 26, 2021

Who needs masks when you got hoods, amirite? — Dani Sharon (@biophilo) November 26, 2021

The things you care about are ridiculous — Andrew (@andrew_stone87) November 26, 2021

Back on the hate train until the next bible verse tweet. — Will (@emperorkhanarts) November 26, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...