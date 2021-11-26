Lauren Boebert’s ‘Ridiculous’ Thanksgiving Boasts Go Down Like Expired Turkey

Lee Moran
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) earned little gratitude for her Thanksgiving message on Thursday.

The conspiracy theory-loving lawmaker took time out during her holiday weekend return to Colorado — which also saw her allegedly make up an Islamaphobic story involving Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― to tweet:

“Today I’m thankful to have ZERO Brandon voters in my family!” she wrote.

The “Brandon” dig references the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Just enjoying the day maskless, not waiting in the garage to do a PCR test, and no soy replacement meat in sight,” added Boebert, who has peddled puzzling and awful hot takes on COVID-19 and vaccines on multiplepreviousoccasions and has actively railed against House mask mandates.

Critics responded to Boebert’s post as expected:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

