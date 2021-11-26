Lauren Boebert’s ‘Ridiculous’ Thanksgiving Boasts Go Down Like Expired Turkey
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) earned little gratitude for her Thanksgiving message on Thursday.
The conspiracy theory-loving lawmaker took time out during her holiday weekend return to Colorado — which also saw her allegedly make up an Islamaphobic story involving Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― to tweet:
Today I’m thankful to have ZERO Brandon voters in my family!
Just enjoying the day maskless, not waiting in the garage to do a PCR test, and no soy replacement meat in sight.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 26, 2021
The “Brandon” dig references the anti-President Joe Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”
“Just enjoying the day maskless, not waiting in the garage to do a PCR test, and no soy replacement meat in sight,” added Boebert, who has peddled puzzling and awful hot takes on COVID-19 and vaccines on multiplepreviousoccasions and has actively railed against House mask mandates.
Critics responded to Boebert’s post as expected:
Everyone at our Thanksgiving dinner was vaccinated. Many were boostered like me. Even my 8 and 9 year old grandsons are vaccinated.
We want to do our part to keep each other safe and to help end Covid.
Lies and disinformation wont help @laurenboebert .
— Oregonian (@JohnCarrell18) November 26, 2021
I spent Thanksgiving w my family today in your district because of vaccines.
All of us voted for President Biden & we're not bigots like you.
We weren't able to gather last year because of COVID & because my cousin is an ICU nurse who was taking care of people sick with COVID. https://t.co/m6tcbFEd4o
— Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) November 26, 2021
When your life is consumed with hatred and you can’t have a normal holiday https://t.co/h2rtI6AwpQ
— Tim Snow (@_TimSnow) November 26, 2021
BRANDON WON HIS RACE
— Ron DuhSantis 🅟🅐🅡🅞🅓🅨 (@GovRonDuhSantis) November 26, 2021
Same here with friends and family because we follow science and are vaccinated.
Thankful no cult members were here.
— rene pratt ✌️♥️🌊 (@renepratt58) November 26, 2021
Today I’m thankful to have ZERO MAGA or Brandon voters in my family!
Happy Thanksgiving and get vaccinated
— JBC Trader (@JbcTrader) November 26, 2021
And yet you represent the 3rd Congressional district that includes MANY BIDEN voters. Get a grip. Because you do not represent us or our Colorado. You are an embarrassment. Resign. https://t.co/eKjoNGxicl
— Laurie Dows (@lauriebelle62) November 26, 2021
Conservatives: “Stop making holidays political!!”
Also conservatives:
— Andrew Gold (@andrewwgold) November 26, 2021
Who needs masks when you got hoods, amirite?
— Dani Sharon (@biophilo) November 26, 2021
The things you care about are ridiculous
— Andrew (@andrew_stone87) November 26, 2021
Back on the hate train until the next bible verse tweet.
— Will (@emperorkhanarts) November 26, 2021
"Brandon" won. Enjoy.
— ✨Blumpkin Spice✨ (@marchaxcpp) November 26, 2021
