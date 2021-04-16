Lauren Boebert says adding Supreme Court judges is an 'act of political terrorism'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert said adding Supreme Court justices was "political terrorism."

The Republican lawmaker criticized a move by House Democrats to add four judges to the bench.

This comes weeks after she tweeted her support of guns right after the King Soopers mass shooting.

Controversial Colorado lawmaker Lauren Boebert has landed herself in hot water again.

In a tweet, the freshman congresswoman criticized a move by House Democrats to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from nine to 13, calling it "an act of political terrorism."

Twitter users hit back at Boebert's post, saying that while packing the court is a controversial move, the Republican party did the same thing when Trump expedited Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to "pack the courts" before his term ended.

They also mocked her seeming lack of understanding of what "political terrorism" means.

Boebert was speaking out against a bill backed by progressive Democrats which proposes that four seats be added to the Supreme Court, bringing the total number of judges on the bench to 13.

Congress can determine the number of judges who sit on the high court, and the Democrats currently hold a slim majority in both the House and the Senate.

Though Biden previously said that he was "not a fan" of "packing the courts" - a move to increase the number of justices to exert judicial control - the president did create a commission this month to study possible court reform, a signal that he might be open to the idea.

However, this may not come to pass, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she has "no plans to bring (the court reform bill) to the floor" for a vote.

This is the second time in less than a month that Boebert has become a lightning rod for controversy. In March, she faced severe backlash after tweeting about gun rights days after a mass shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in her home state which left 10 people dead.

Just two hours after the Boulder, Colorado, shooting, Boebert was accused of capitalizing on the tragedy for political gain after her campaign sent a pro-gun email to supporters with the subject line: "I told Beto 'HELL NO' to taking our guns."

