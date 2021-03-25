Lauren Boebert says 'no gun laws' could've stopped Boulder shootings weeks after assault weapon ban was lifted

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday claimed "there are no gun laws" that could have stopped the Boulder mass shooting.

However, an assault weapons ban that would have covered the weapon reportedly used by the suspect was lifted shortly before the shooting.

The National Rifle Association had celebrated the ban being overturned.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday claimed "there are no gun laws" that could have stopped the Boulder mass shooting, despite a judge lifting an assault weapons ban in the area just days before the shooting took place.

Boebert, a vocal gun rights advocate, was speaking after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday, killing 10 people. Police say that Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old man, was charged with the shooting.

"There are no gun laws that would've stopped Ahmad Alissa from killing ten Americans in cold blood," she tweeted, linking to a clip of an appearance she had earlier made on broadcaster Newsmax.

"Big government gun grabs are not the answer to the issue of violence in our nation."

However, a Colorado judge overturned a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines (LCMs) in Boulder only 10 days before the shooting, Insider reported this week.

The decision to lift the ban was also celebrated by the National Rifle Association less than a week before the shooting.

The suspect in Monday's shooting, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, bought an AR-556 semi-automatic, which reportedly would have been covered by the ban on March 16, according to police reports.

Colorado remains disproportionately the location of mass shootings, with more mass shootings having taken place there than in all but four states.

The United States also has a far greater rate of deaths from gun violence than other wealthy countries and many low-income countries, per NPR.

Boebert was elected to Congress in January and has since drawn attention for her vocal gun rights activism, having made gun rights a frequent theme of her campaigning.

The Colorado representative had drawn criticism on Tuesday for sending out a campaign email encouraging supporters to say "hell no" to gun control. The subject line of the email read "I told Beto 'HELL NO' to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden."

The text of the email said that "radical liberals in Washington, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with President Biden's blessing and support are trying to violate your due process and criminalize the private transfer of firearms."

"Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left," the email said.

She indicated in January that she carried a gun around the Capitol building, and earlier in March released a video attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a video which included the sound of gunshots playing.

She also appeared at a virtual House committee hearing in February with several guns stacked on a shelf behind her, which she said she has subsequently removed.

"I thought I told you all I moved them upstairs so Biden couldn't get to them," she wrote on Twitter.

