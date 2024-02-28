Lauren Boebert says son 'should be held accountable' after felony arrest in Rifle

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s oldest son, 18-year-old Tyler Boebert, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Rifle on 22 criminal charges, including five felony counts.

The Rifle Police Department announced the arrest on Facebook Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, Boebert remains in custody and his bond was set at $8,250.

The arrest of Lauren Boebert’s son is the family’s latest run-in with law enforcement in recent months. The second-term congressional representative's tumultuous personal life, including a divorce from her husband Jayson and rambunctious conduct at a “Beetlejuice” show last September, has received intense public scrutiny as her political future is unclear.

Why was Tyler Boebert arrested?

Tyler Boebert’s arrest came “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle,” according to the Facebook post from the Rifle Police Department.

Tyler Boebert’s charges include four counts of criminal possession of identifying documents for multiple people, which is a Class 6 felony in Colorado. The other felony listed in documentation from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is a conspiracy charge.

He is also facing a dozen misdemeanor charges, including criminal possession of a financial device, first-degree criminal trespass of an automobile with intent to commit a crime, identification theft for possession with intent to use, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Three petty offenses for theft of less than $300 are also included in the list of charges.

Rifle Police said that the investigation is ongoing and the department will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

Tyler Boebert is the oldest of Lauren and Jayson Boebert's four sons. He is the father of the representative’s first grandchild, who was born last year.

'It breaks my heart': Boebert's response

Lauren Boebert said that she will "never give up" on her son and will "continue to be there for him" in a statement released through her campaign early Wednesday afternoon.

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," Boebert said.

The congresswoman added that her son will be held responsible and to the same standards as everybody else.

"As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."

The Boebert family's recent run-ins with law enforcement

Tyler Boebert’s arrest is the latest in a string of recent legal troubles for the Boebert family.

Jayson Boebert was charged with assault in January after two incidents: a public fight at a restaurant with Lauren Boebert and an alleged domestic incident apparently involving Tyler Boebert. Jayson Boebert was reportedly intoxicated and armed during the early-morning incident on Jan. 9, according to reporting from the Associated Press and USA Today.

That wasn’t the first time law enforcement has been involved in alleged domestic incidents involving Jayson Boebert.

One of the Boebert sons called 911 in December 2022, saying that Jayson Boebert was “throwing me around” and yelling. The son and Lauren Boebert assured the dispatcher in a follow-up call 10 minutes later that Jayson Boebert hadn’t “really” laid hands on him. Police visited and an officer assessed that a crime had not been committed, Colorado Public Radio reported.

The representative first filed for divorce in April 2023 and the couple finalized their divorce in October 2023 after 17 years of marriage, according to the Colorado Sun.

Lauren Boebert announced in December she was leaving Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District and moving to the more conservative 4th District. She won by just 546 votes against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in November 2022.

Lauren Boebert then joined a crowded field of GOP contenders in her new district where the Republican nominee will be at a greater advantage in the general election.

The congresswoman said her difficult personal life was part of the reason for her move to the 4th District, which encompasses most of the Eastern Plains of Colorado.

