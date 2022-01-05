Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Rant About ‘Gaslighters’
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) had yet another ranting tweet flipped back on her on Tuesday.
“The American people deserve an honest government, not a bunch of gaslighters,” wrote the conspiracy theory-pushing Colorado Republican, who is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.
The American people deserve an honest government, not a bunch of gaslighters.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2022
Critics pointed out the obvious irony and hypocrisy of the post.
Many mocked Boebert for appearing to offer her resignation:
It’s @laurenboebert comedy hour!
Admission- chip in to pay frivolous election lawsuits
It is fun when she calls out herself for not being honest and being a gaslighter! #CantMakeItUphttps://t.co/0Y4HF4oypp
— Phill Drobnick (@CoachPhill) January 5, 2022
Irony, meet Boebert. Boebert, this Irony. https://t.co/z3Ga4eRglf
— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 5, 2022
Does this mean you’re resigning and taking many in the GQP with you. About time!! https://t.co/eFDwweLRSL
— Pati (@PatiKRoll11) January 5, 2022
Breaking: Lauren Boebert announces resignation https://t.co/H9OcVyMlqT
— Phil - Do not use if allergic to Phil (@The_Philopher) January 5, 2022
So you and your cadre of MTG, Gosar, Gaetz, Brooks et al. are resigning from Congress??!!! :-) https://t.co/795twBjv9t
— James Bretzke (@jimbretzke) January 5, 2022
I agree, so when are YOU leaving? https://t.co/bNSVBo6CN6
— Paulette LaRocca (@pslarocca) January 5, 2022
This tweet is a prefect example of gaslighting https://t.co/UKPvImNT5X
— DJDW (@djdw5775) January 5, 2022
Beautiful resignation speech. Brought tears to my eyes. https://t.co/3ObXNDBan1
— WaveBrave (@brav_wav) January 4, 2022
So don't vote Republican. https://t.co/yehwE7OU0p
— Brooks D. Simpson (@BrooksDSimpson) January 5, 2022
You missed adding your resignation. https://t.co/ezwoZEwYu0
— J (@GhostOfJustin1) January 5, 2022
